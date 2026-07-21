Editor's Review The 22 were arrested during an operation conducted by NTSA and NPS.

At least 22 pedestrians were arrested and charged in court following a crackdown by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) along Thika Road on Tuesday, July 21.

In a statement issued by the Authority, it confirmed that the pedestrians were caught crossing the highway instead of using the installed footbridge.

NTSA explained that the accused committed a traffic offense by undermining the free flow of traffic along the Thika Superhighway.

"A total of 22 pedestrians have been arraigned in court for willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at Allsops footbridge," the statement read in part.

NTSA stated that it would continue to sensitise pedestrians on road safety, while taking action on traffic offenders. The operation will be done in collaboration with the National Police Service.

A file photo of the Allsops footbridge along Thika Road.

"The Authority, in collaboration with NPS and the Nairobi City County, will continue educating pedestrians on safe road use," the statement continued.

NTSA explained that the multi-agency operation was informed by the latest statistics on road accidents, which revealed that pedestrians accounted for 38 percent of all road traffic crashes as at June 30, 2026.

"This is alarming, and ending pedestrian fatalities requires concerted efforts from everyone, and we call upon all stakeholders to play their part.

"As the primary road users, pedestrian compliance is vital. Pedestrians must commit to using available footbridges and designated crossings at all times," NTSA added.

According to an earlier report on road fatalities, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa revealed that 2,150 lives have been lost in road accidents since the beginning of the year.

Out of the 2,150 victims, 836 were pedestrians while 188 were drivers. The total fatalities recorded in the first half of 2026 were 11 percent more than the deaths reported in the same period in 2025.

“We have 2,150 people who died on the roads this year, which is an increase of around 11 percent from last year, and of these, around 836 are pedestrians. They form the majority, followed by motorcyclists; we have 188 drivers who have died on the road,” Kondiwa stated.