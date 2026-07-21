Editor's Review Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow has criticised reports surrounding her visit to Bute, Wajir North, expressing disappointment over inaccurate coverage of the event.

Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow has criticised reports surrounding her visit to Bute, Wajir North, expressing disappointment over inaccurate coverage of the event.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, Jehow singled out Standard correspondent Ahmed Hussein Aden and Citizen correspondent Hashim Roble Jimale, accusing them of publishing reports that did not reflect what happened on the ground and demanding a public apology.

"Following the stories published yesterday by various media outlets regarding my visit to Bute, I wish to express my deep disappointment with the reports by Ahmed Hussein Aden, a Standard correspondent, and Hashim Roble Jimale, a Citizen correspondent," she wrote.

Jehow stressed that journalists have a responsibility to ensure that their reporting is factual, fair, accurate and objective.

"The information they published was inaccurate and did not reflect the reality on the ground. As journalists, there is a responsibility to report facts fairly, accurately, and objectively.

"Publishing misleading information not only misinforms the public but also undermines the dignity of the office I hold and the trust of the people I represent," she added.

File image of Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow

Jehow subsequently called on the two journalists to publicly apologise to her office and the people she represents over what she described as misleading reports.

"I therefore call upon Ahmed Hussein Aden and Hashim Roble Jimale to publicly apologize to the office I hold, the people of Wajir North, and the entire people of Wajir County for the misleading reports they published," she further said.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Tenwek High School dismissed claims circulating on social media that its students painted themselves in UDA colours during the school’s 2026 Prize Giving and Speech Day.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, the school said the event was open to members of the community, with all attendees allowed to participate.

It clarified that students remained in their official school uniforms during the event.

"We have noted with great concern a circulation of erroneous and misleading information claiming that our students painted themselves in UDA colours to entice those attending today's Prize Giving and Speech Day, 2026," the statement read.

Tenwek High School explained that the event was attended by members of the public, including individuals who entered the venue without official invitations or clearance.

"Kindly note that this was a community event, and everyone was allowed to attend, including gate crushers.

"We debunk this information strongly, and assure our stakeholders that all our students were clad in their respective school uniforms, except those performing in the band," the statement added.