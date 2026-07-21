Editor's Review Ruto warned that defending suspects arrested for goonism and property destruction would undermine the fight against lawlessness.

President William Ruto on Tuesday, July 21, directed security agencies to finally deal with the issue of goons and criminality in the country.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, Ruto stated that everybody across all sectors of Kenyan society had agreed that it was time to put an end to criminality and lawlessness.

However, he maintained that the operation must be done within the confines of Kenyan laws

"We really have to have a conversation: criminality, the rule of law and the security of our country. It cannot be the case, and there cannot be any defence for criminality and the rule of law,"

"Now that we have a consensus, our security agencies must do their job within the law and stop criminality," he stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto.



The President acknowledged the claim of 'they are our children' by some Kenyans who defend youths involved in criminality and lawlessness, but warned that it did more harm than good.

He explained that if the 'children' are left unchecked, then the goons' menace would become uncontrollable.

The Head of State also raised questions about some of the decisions made in court, especially releasing suspected criminals on substantive fines and personal bonds.

He stated that the petty offenders could morph into hardcore criminals because of the nature of the punishment or release by the courts

"Some people are arrested with criminality and are taken to court, then they are released on aKsh200 bond, you know, 'because they are our children.

"Then they go on, they now go to political rallies, then we have goons, I don't know whether we will say that the goons are our children," he posed.

Earlier, President Ruto announced that the government will fully fund the higher education of all students who secure placement in colleges or universities.

He explained that the new funding model would apply to students regardless of the university or college they join, with the government taking responsibility for financing their higher education.

"Going forward, any student, regardless of the university, who has passed their exams and has been placed in a college or university will receive full funding for their higher education," he said.

Ruto said parents who opted to contributing towards their children's education could do so if they wished, but their financial contribution would not be mandatory under the new model.