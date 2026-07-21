Editor's Review Ruto explained that the international music labels' decision demonstrated their confidence in Kenya's talent.

Major international music companies: Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music will all set up shop in Nairobi, President William Ruto has announced.

Ruto made the revelation after hosting Victoria Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, July 21.

The Head of State explained that the international music labels' decision demonstrated their confidence in Kenya's talent.

"I am particularly delighted that Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group have all agreed to establish a presence in Nairobi.

"This is a significant vote of confidence in Kenya's creative talent, our policy direction, and the reforms underway to build a globally competitive music ecosystem," the statement read in part.

A file photo of President William Ruto with musician Savara at State House, Nairobi.



The President noted that he and Oakley shared a commitment to strengthening Kenya's creative economy and positioning Nairobi as Africa's next major hub for the recorded music industry.

He stated that the next step of the process was implementation of the vision, which involves creating an environment where artistes, producers, publishers and investors can thrive together, generating jobs, exports and new opportunities for Kenyan creatives.

Part of the delegation at State House was musician Savara, who is synonymous with the Sauti Sol Music group.

In his parting shot, the Head of State declared that Kenya is open for music and Nairobi is ready.

The new development came months after Ruto met a delegation of Gengetone and Urbantone artistes in Nairobi.

He revealed that he had facilitated legal support for the young creatives, who had intimated to him that some of them had lost rights to their music due to questionable contracts.

"It is regrettable that our young creatives continue to face exploitation despite their immense talent and contribution to our cultural identity.

I have facilitated legal support to ensure they are adequately represented in court, and we have agreed on practical measures to safeguard their interests and ensure they receive fair reward for their work," he stated.