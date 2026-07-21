Editor's Review Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) have arrested three individuals in connection with suspected online sexual exploitation in Mihang'o, Embakasi East, Nairobi County.

Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) have arrested three individuals in connection with suspected online sexual exploitation in Mihang'o, Embakasi East, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed actionable intelligence that led detectives to a house where five women were allegedly being confined and exploited for commercial purposes.

"Acting on actionable intelligence, the detectives rescued five women who were found confined in two bedrooms within a house in the area," the statement read.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations established that the five women were allegedly lured with promises of well-paying employment before being forced to create online sexual content for commercial exploitation.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were lured with promises of lucrative employment opportunities but were instead forced to produce online sexual content for commercial exploitation," the statement added.

The agency said a search of the premises led to the recovery of items believed to have been used to facilitate the suspected exploitation.

According to the DCI, the three suspects arrested are Morine Imbaali, 43, the owner of the premises and the prime suspect; Barbara Okoyo, 24, Imbaali's daughter, who is suspected of recruiting the victims; and Alfred Okelo, 30, Okoyo's husband, who is suspected of maintaining the computer systems used in the alleged illicit operation.

The three were escorted to Kasarani Police Station, where they remain in custody pending processing and arraignment.

"They are expected to face charges of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1)(d), as read together with Section 3(5), of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 8 of 2010, alongside other related offences," the statement noted.

The DCI said arrangements were underway to ensure that the five rescued women receive shelter and support as they recover from the alleged exploitation.

"Arrangements are being made to provide the five rescued women with safe, appropriate shelter and comprehensive holistic support services, including psychosocial counselling and medical care, to ensure their safety, dignity, and successful reintegration," the statement further read.

File image of items recovered from the suspects

The agency cautioned job seekers to remain vigilant when responding to employment opportunities, particularly those advertised by unverified recruiters.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cautions job seekers to exercise vigilance when responding to employment offers, particularly those from unverified recruiters, as criminal networks continue to exploit vulnerable individuals through false promises of lucrative jobs," the statement concluded.

This comes months after the DCI announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man linked to an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring operating in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the DCI said the suspect was arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts following an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives in Mombasa County.

"A 27-year-old suspect linked to an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring has been arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts following an intelligence-led operation by detectives in Mombasa County," the statement read.

The agency said the suspect, identified as Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested after weeks of investigations into reports of abuse targeting vulnerable girls.

"The suspect, Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested by detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) alongside officers from the Regional Criminal Investigations Office (RCIO), Mombasa, after weeks of investigations into disturbing reports of child abuse targeting vulnerable young girls," the statement added.

According to investigators, detectives tracked the suspect to a house in Kisauni Sub-County where he was allegedly found with three juvenile girls.

"Detectives trailed the suspect to his hideout in Nguu Tatu Estate within Concordia area of Kisauni Sub-County, where they found him in the company of three female juveniles," the statement continued.

The DCI further revealed details of the alleged operation, claiming the suspect used fake rescue centres as a cover for exploiting minors.

"Preliminary investigations have uncovered a disturbing scheme in which the suspect allegedly operates so-called ‘rescue centres’ across Mombasa and Kilifi counties under the pretence of nurturing and mentoring young girls. Behind the facade, however, the centres were being used as grounds for sexual exploitation and abuse of minors," the statement further read.

The detectives later conducted another rescue operation in Rabai Sub-County after the suspect allegedly led them to an additional facility.

"Further, the suspect led officers to a facility in Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, where detectives rescued nineteen (19) more female juveniles, bringing the total number of rescued victims to twenty-two (22)," the statement noted.