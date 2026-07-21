Editor's Review Jubilee Party has issued a statement following the resignation of Pauline Njoroge as the party’s Deputy Organizing Secretary and as a member of the party.

Jubilee Party has issued a statement following the resignation of Pauline Njoroge as the party’s Deputy Organizing Secretary and as a member of the party.

In the statement dated Tuesday, July 21, the party acknowledged Njoroge’s decision and took the opportunity to recognize her contribution and service to Jubilee Party over the past 14 years.

"For the past fourteen years, Pauline has served our Party with remarkable commitment, conviction, and resilience in various capacities.

"Throughout her journey, she distinguished herself as a dedicated patriot, a passionate advocate for democratic ideals, and a steadfast champion of the values and vision upon which Jubilee Party was founded," the statement read.

Jubilee Party said Njoroge had served in various capacities during her time in the party, describing her leadership journey as one marked by dedication and distinction.

"Leadership is a journey of service, and Pauline has played her part with distinction. While her departure marks the end of an important chapter, we respect her decision and acknowledge the invaluable contribution she made to the growth and strengthening of our Party during her tenure," the statement added.

File image of Pauline Njoroge

The party expressed gratitude to Njoroge for her years of service and wished her well as she begins a new chapter in her leadership journey.

"As she embarks on a new chapter in her leadership journey, we convey our heartfelt gratitude for her years of dedicated service. We wish her God's guidance, wisdom, good health, and every success in her future endeavors," the statement concluded.

Njoroge announced her resignation from the party earlier Tuesday, confirming that it takes effect immediately.

"I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organizing Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today," she wrote.

Njoroge noted that she joined TNA as communications manager in 2012 before the party merged with the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party.

The political strategist rose through the ranks to become Deputy Organizing Secretary of the party.

"Looking back, I do so with immense gratitude. For someone deeply passionate about politics and strategic communications, these fourteen years have been nothing short of transformational," she added.

Njoroge thanked retired President and Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a mentor and political father.

"I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father. He believed in me, entrusted me with responsibility and invested in my growth," she further said.

Njoroge said she will dedicate herself to the Linda Mwananchi team, saying the movement offers a platform to advance the aspirations of a new generation of Kenyans through good governance, constitutionalism, accountability and servant leadership.

"It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause. In doing so, I bring to a close a remarkable fourteen-year chapter in a party that has been my political home," she further said.