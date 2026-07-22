Editor's Review Kindiki said the market is currently 70% complete following an inspection of the project.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed contractors working on the Kithimani ESP Fresh Produce Market in Yatta Constituency, Machakos County, to complete construction within the next 90 days.

In an update shared on Wednesday, July 22, Kindiki said the market is currently 70% complete following an inspection of the project.

"Directed works to be completed within the next 90 days so that small-scale traders, Mama Mboga and other users can begin operations before the end of the year," Kindiki stated.

Once completed, the market is expected to provide a trading space for fresh produce vendors and other small-scale traders in the area.

File image of Kathimani market construction site

The latest update comes two days after the government announced progress on another market project in Trans-Nzoia County.

On Monday, July 20, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said construction of the Kiminini Centre Market in Kiminini Constituency, Trans Nzoia, had reached 20 per cent completion.

Omollo said the project had entered the superstructure phase.

"The project has attained 20% physical progress, currently in the superstructure phase with suspended slab casting," he said.

According to the Principal Secretary, the Kiminini market will include trading stalls, sanitation facilities, parking spaces, drainage infrastructure and solar street lighting once completed.

He also said the project is expected to create employment during construction and provide a permanent trading space after completion.

"Beyond creating jobs during construction, the market is expected to stimulate commerce, support enterprise growth and improve market access upon completion," Omollo mentioned.

The Kithimani and Kiminini markets are among several market projects currently under construction in different parts of the country.

The updates on the two projects come as the government continues to monitor the progress of public infrastructure projects, with officials carrying out inspections and issuing completion timelines.