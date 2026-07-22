Editor's Review The Judiciary has assured the public that court operations remain ongoing across the country despite a boycott by members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The Judiciary has assured the public that court operations remain ongoing across the country despite a boycott by members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The update, issued on Wednesday, July 22, comes amid concerns over the impact of the boycott on court proceedings and services.

"We wish to inform the public that court processes and proceedings continue uninterrupted across all court stations," the Judiciary said.

The Judiciary further stated that judicial officers and staff remained at their workplaces and continued carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

"Judicial officers and staff remain on duty and continue to discharge their constitutional mandate, ensuring that matters scheduled for hearing and other court services proceed as planned," it added.

On Friday, July 17, LSK announced a nationwide boycott of court proceedings scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement issued to members, LSK said advocates across the country will stay away from court, adding that the action will extend to specific courts presided over by judicial officers facing corruption or misconduct complaints.

"The Society shall undertake a nationwide boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026," the LSK said.

It added that it will also carry out "targeted physical boycotts of courts presided over by Judges and Judicial Officers who have obtained court orders stopping or otherwise preventing the Judicial Service Commission or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from exercising their constitutional mandates."

File image of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Charles Kanjama

The boycott is among several resolutions adopted by the Society following consultations with the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and members of the Bar over persistent challenges affecting the administration of justice.

According to the LSK, advocates raised concerns over judicial accountability, delays in determining cases, registry inefficiencies, case management, the working environment for lawyers, and the overall efficiency and integrity of the justice system.

LSK urged advocates to remain united and professional as it implements the resolutions, saying the measures are aimed at advancing a more transparent, efficient, and accountable justice system for both legal practitioners and the public.

In response to the planned boycott, Judiciary called out LSK, terming the decision by as inappropriate.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 21, by Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo explained that the standoff could cause major interference for lawyers and clients who had cases in court.

He declared that despite the scheduled protest by lawyers, the courts would remain open on the given day.

"The Judiciary does not consider a boycott of court proceedings to be an appropriate or proportionate response to the concerns raised. Such action would primarily prejudice litigants and other court users whose matters are scheduled for hearing and determination.

"The Judiciary assures the public that all courts throughout the Republic will remain open and will continue hearing and determining matters as scheduled on Wednesday, 22 July 2026," the statement read in part.

Ndemo hoped that the LSK would consider the long-standing relationship between the society and the Judiciary, even as the two parties work on resolving the issues of concern.

He recounted five previous occasions when they had resolved their concerns amicably and intimated that there was a planned meeting between the Judiciary and the LSK.

"A further consultative meeting involving the Judicial Service Commission, the Council of the Law Society of Kenya, and representatives of the Senior Counsel Bar is scheduled for 31 July 2026, the statement added.