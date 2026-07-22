Editor's Review Secretary General Davji Atellah stated there was no excuse for failing to implement the agreed basic salary adjustments.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened to call for a nationwide strike if the government fails to honour their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in their July salaries.

In a statement issued by KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah, the government had no excuses not to implement the basic salary adjustments agreed in the 2014-2021 CBA and Return to Work Formula.

The SG stated that the County Governments had explicitly acknowledged the CBA provisions and confirmed the availability of resources; the Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) had given clear guidance on the basic salary notches, and the Ministry of Public Service had confirmed the availability of the active special code HRIS-k.e.

Atella directed all Branch Executive Committees (BECs) and members across all 47 counties to audit their upcoming July 2026 payslips.

He added that if any county government had failed to effect the remuneration changes, then the medics should prepare for industrial action.

A file photo of doctors during a previous strike.



"Should any County Government fail to reflect the adjusted basic salary rates or issue a clear schedule for disbursing outstanding arrears, we will act immediately.

"KMPDU stands ready to execute nationwide industrial action and initiate contempt of court proceedings against non-compliant Accounting Officers without further notice," the statement read in part.

Atellah further stated that there was no room for further negotiations as the strict timelines given during the Annual Delegates Conference had lapsed.

He added that KMPDU had negotiated with the National and County Governments, as well as the Ministry of Health in good faith and that the other parties had to meet their end of the agreement.

"We have engaged in good faith, followed every legal process, and dismantled every roadblock in our way. We will not allow administrative inertia to rob doctors of their dignity and hard-earned rights," the statement continued.

The notice came a day after the Kenya Health Unions Caucus announced a nationwide strike, after failed talks with the national and cunty governments.

The Caucus accused the governments of failing to ensure job security of is members and the long delayed implimentation of CBAs.