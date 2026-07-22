Editor's Review President William Ruto has appointed former UDA candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election, Samuel Muchina Nyaga, as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

President William Ruto has appointed former UDA candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election, Samuel Muchina Nyaga, as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

According to a gazette notice issued by the Head of State, the appointment takes effect from Wednesday, July 22, and comes alongside the revocation of the appointment of Amos Chege to the commission.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 13907 of 2024, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Samuel Muchina Nyaga to be a Member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, with effect from the 22nd July, 2026," the notice read.

This development comes days after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi assured Muchina of a government position after his loss in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Speak on Sunday, July 19, Sudi said the government would accommodate Muchina and find him a position to enable him to continue serving despite the electoral defeat.

"This government is big enough to accommodate everyone. We will find a position for our candidate, Samuel Muchina, so he can continue serving, and life will go on," he said.

File image of Samuel Muchina and President William Ruto

Elsewhere, Mary Kilobi, the wife of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, has been nominated for a government position under fresh changes announced by President William Ruto.

Kilobi is among seven individuals nominated to serve as members of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit.

Her nomination was announced on Tuesday, July 21, by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei, who said the appointments and nominations were part of wider changes affecting Constitutional Commissions, statutory bodies and senior positions in the Executive.

"The Head of State and Government has further nominated the following persons for appointment as members of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit in accordance with the Intergovernmental Relations Act," the statement read in part.

Kilobi was nominated alongside Wilson Kuria Thuita of Murang'a County, Silvya Apaa of Busia County, Ahmed Kanyara Bishar of Wajir County, Pascalyne Ntang'enoi Kimiriri of Laikipia County, Ken Riaga of Migori County and Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa of Nakuru County.