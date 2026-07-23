Editor's Review President William Ruto has hit out at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna after he criticized the Affordable Housing Project.

President William Ruto has hit out at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna after he criticized the Affordable Housing Project.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, July 21, Sifuna joked that residents of Western Kenya cannot comfortably live in houses where they cannot keep chickens.

The Nairobi Senator questioned the practicality of constructing 12-storey affordable housing units for residents from the Luhya community.

Senator Sifuna argued that the design of the project does not align with the lifestyle of Western region locals.

"They have built 12-storey affordable housing units in Funyula. We Luhyas can't live in a place where our chickens can't. Tell me, boss, how will your chicken get to the 12th floor?" Sifuna posed.

File image of President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, July 23, at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto slammed Sifuna over the remarks.

The Head of State questioned the reasoning behind opposing the housing projects on the basis that residents would be unable to keep chickens.

"You are telling us not to build affordable housing because chickens cannot be taken to the 17th floor.

“How foolish do you think we are? Some people have no sense. Can someone who says such things really be considered sensible?" President Ruto quipped.

The Affordable Housing Programme is one of President Ruto’s flagship projects.

Since 2022, the programme has already delivered 3,171 completed units, including landmark projects such as Buxton Phase One in Mombasa (584 units), Nakuru Bondeni (605 units), Boma Yangu Mukuru (1,080 units), Boma Yangu Homa Bay (110 units), and housing for disciplined forces (792 units).

Meanwhile, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development has dismissed reports suggesting that contributors to the Affordable Housing Programme withdrew Ksh2.56 billion due to a lack of confidence in the initiative.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and Affordable Housing Board CEO Joe Mutugu explained that the amount largely reflects the use of Boma Yangu savings in the home purchase process rather than contributors leaving the programme.

"Reports suggesting that contributors have withdrawn Ksh2.56 billion from the Affordable Housing Programme due to a lack of confidence are misleading.

"Earlier today, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, together with the Affordable Housing Board CEO Joe Mutugu, clarified that the reported amount largely reflects Boma Yangu savings being applied towards the purchase of affordable homes, not contributors exiting the programme," the department said.