Editor's Review Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has disputed claims that Kenya Power has failed to replace the transformer serving Nyamaraga Sub-County Hospital because the facility has outstanding electricity bills.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has disputed claims that Kenya Power has failed to replace the transformer serving Nyamaraga Sub-County Hospital because the facility has outstanding electricity bills.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, he said the county government had reviewed the disputed electricity bill, which he said showed that the hospital's account had a credit balance resulting from previous payments.

According to Ayacko, the bill issued on July 4 showed a total amount payable of Ksh119,362 after a credit of Ksh164,295 was applied against the month's charges.

"There have been claims that Kenya Power has not replaced the transformer serving Nyamaraga Sub-County Hospital because the facility has outstanding electricity bills.

"The attached Kenya Power electricity bill tells a different story. The bill, issued on 4 July 2026, shows a total amount payable of Ksh119,362 (over payment) after an applied credit of Ksh164,295 against the month's charges. This demonstrates that the account had a significant credit balance arising from payments made," he wrote.

Ayacko said the figures contained in the bill should be considered before claims are made about the county government's compliance with its electricity obligations.

"It is therefore important that the facts are established before claims are made that may wrongly portray the County Government of Migori as having failed to meet its electricity obligations," he added.

Ayacko described Nyamaraga Sub-County Hospital as an important public health facility serving residents and reaffirmed the county government's commitment to ensuring that it has the infrastructure and services needed to provide healthcare.

"Nyamaraga Sub-County Hospital is an important public health facility serving our people, and we remain committed to ensuring that it has the necessary infrastructure and uninterrupted services to deliver quality healthcare," he further said.

File image of Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko

Ayacko called for the immediate replacement of the destroyed transformer and restoration of reliable electricity supply to the hospital.

He also criticised politicians for what he described as playing politics with an issue affecting the lives of residents.

"We call for the prompt replacement of the destroyed transformer and restoration of reliable electricity supply to the facility.

"Our people deserve the truth, and Nyamaraga deserves reliable power and my fellow politicians must stop playing politics with people's lives but do their respective responsibilities," he concluded.

Elsewhere, Presidential Advisor for the Great Lakes Region Charles Keter has criticised the Kericho County Government over the alleged closure of Kericho County Referral Hospital, accusing the county leadership of failing to address challenges facing healthcare workers.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, Keter said the situation had disrupted the provision of essential healthcare services.

"What is being witnessed at Kericho County Referral Hospital is deeply regrettable and shocking. It is sad that the county leadership has turned a blind eye regarding the health sector and the plight of medical personnel serving in this institution," he wrote.

Keter said the alleged closure of the facility had affected residents who rely on the referral hospital for essential medical services.

“The closure of the Referral Hospital over unresolved demands by doctors ranging from salary payment and promotions has disrupted the provision of essential healthcare services, causing untold suffering to residents who depend on this hospital for care," he added.

Keter said the situation required immediate action from the county leadership, noting that the devolved government was responsible for ensuring healthcare workers were treated fairly and that public health facilities remained operational.

"This situation calls for urgent and responsible action. Health is a devolved function, and county leadership carries the sole duty to ensure that healthcare workers are treated fairly, paid on time, and supported to keep public facilities operational round the clock," he continued.

Keter urged the county government to settle the outstanding dues and restore normal operations at the referral hospital and other health facilities across the subcounties.

"I therefore urge the county government to move with speed and address the outstanding dues without further delay and restore normal operations at the hospital and those in other subcounties.

"The people of Kericho deserve access to quality healthcare services, and the men and women who serve in our health facilities deserve dignity, fairness, and timely compensation," he further said.