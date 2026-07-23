Editor's Review The Anti-Narcotics Unit has received a major operational boost following a U.S. vehicle donation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received operational vehicles donated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) through the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi to support anti-drug trafficking operations.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday, July 22, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said the vehicles will strengthen the operational capacity of the Anti-Narcotics Unit.

He also affirmed that the vehicles will improve surveillance, intelligence-led operations, rapid response, nationwide investigations and coordination with local and international partners.

File image of Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin

"The newly donated vehicles will greatly enhance the operational mobility of the Anti-Narcotics Unit by supporting surveillance, intelligence-led operations, rapid response, nationwide investigations and coordination with both local and international partners," Amin mentioned.

The DCI boss also reaffirmed the agency's commitment to strengthening the Anti-Narcotics Unit through specialised training, intelligence sharing, forensic support and joint investigations with international partners. He urged officers assigned to the unit to use the vehicles responsibly.

File image of one of the donated operational vehicles

"Utilise the vehicles with professionalism, integrity and accountability, ensuring that every operation contributes to safer communities, stronger investigations and the disruption of drug trafficking networks," he said.

The DCI emphasized that the donation reflects the continued cooperation between Kenya and the United States in combating transnational organised crime as drug trafficking syndicates continue to exploit technology and porous borders.

The donation comes as security agencies continue to intensify operations against narcotics and other illicit substances across the country. On Thursday, July 17, police arrested two suspects at the Suo Roadblock along the Busia–Kisumu Highway after intercepting 13.9 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa concealed on a motorcycle and in a travel bag.

Separately, on Monday, July 20, officers from Kilimani Sub-County arrested two suspects and seized 220 litres of chang'aa during a raid in the Kianda 42 area of Kibra as part of an ongoing crackdown on illicit alcohol.