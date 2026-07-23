Editor's Review TikTok has revealed it removed 884,591 videos posted by Kenyan users in the first quarter of 2026 and banned 48,739 accounts.

TikTok has revealed it removed 884,591 videos posted by Kenyan users in the first quarter of 2026.

In a report released on Thursday, July 23, TikTok said the videos violated its community guidelines in Kenya.

According to TikTok, 99.7 percent of videos were proactively removed before anyone reported them, with 96.3 percent taken down within 24 hours of posting.

“These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content,” the report read.

The social media platform also banned 48,739 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13.

File image of a person using TikTok.

“TikTok removed 48,739 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, a violation of its Community Guidelines, highlighting the platform’s commitment to protecting younger users online,” the report added.

Globally, TikTok removed 184,012,576 videos during the quarter of the year, representing about 0.5% of all content uploaded on the platform.

TikTok noted that 178,014,154 videos were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies and 8,838,710 videos were reinstated after further review.

“The platform recorded a 99.3% proactive removal rate, with 94.4% of flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting,” the platform said.

TikTok also interrupted 58,207,389 live sessions globally and 21,996,667 creators for violating the platform's live monetization guidelines.

In Kenya, 103,847 live rooms were interrupted for violating the platform’s guidelines.

Further, TikTok reported increased enforcement against harmful or misleading AI-generated content.

During the first quarter of 2026, the social media platform removed 14,261 videos for violating its policies on edited media and AI-generated content (AIGC).

“TikTok aims to protect its community by prohibiting and removing AI-generated content that is harmful or misleading, and requiring people to label realistic AiGC. In Quarter 1 of 2026, TikTok removed 14,261 videos under our policy for edited media and AI-generated content (AIGC),” the statement further read.

This comes months after TikTok revealed it removed 820,552 videos posted by Kenyan users on the social media platform in the last quarter of 2025.

In a report released on Tuesday, May 19, TikTok said 99.9% of the videos were removed before anyone reported them, with 98.4% of the videos taken down within 24 hours of posting.

“In the fourth quarter of 2025, TikTok removed 820,552 videos in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines. 99.9% of these videos were proactively removed before anyone reported them, while 98.4% were taken down within 24 hours of posting.

“These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content,” read the report.

At the same time, TikTok banned 108,752 accounts in Kenya for violating its policy.

The platform explained that a majority of the banned accounts were suspected of being held by users under 13.