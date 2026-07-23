Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially gazetted Sammy Kamau Ngotho as the new Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou constituency.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially gazetted Sammy Kamau Ngotho as the new Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou constituency.

In a special gazette notice dated Wednesday, July 22, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon declared Ngotho as the duly elected MP for Ol Kalou.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 88 (4), 97 (1) (a), 101 (4) and 103 of the Constitution of Kenya, section 4 of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011, sections 16, 38, 39 (1) and 1A of the Elections Act, 2011 and Regulations 83 of the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012,

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declares that the person listed in the Schedule hereunder was elected as the Member of National Assembly, Ol Kalou Constituency, having received the majority of the votes cast in the by-election held on 16th July, 2026 and complied with the provisions of the Constitution, the Elections Act, 2011 and Elections (General) Regulations, 2012,” the notice read.

Ngotho won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election held on Thursday, July 16 after garnering 35,440 votes.

File image of IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

He floored UDA Party’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who finished second with 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party’s Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa got 198 votes, Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of NLP got 103 votes, while Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of PNU got 28.

Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi of FPK received 19 votes, Edward Mathenge Mwaniki of KMM got 16 votes, and Rachael Wangui Njoroge of PDP came in last with 11 votes.

Speaking after winning the by-election, Ngotho described the victory as both an honour and a responsibility.

Ngotho pledged to serve all residents of Ol Kalou with integrity and dedication.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured by the overwhelming trust and confidence that the people of Ol Kalou have bestowed upon me. Receiving this certificate of election is not just a personal milestone - it is a solemn responsibility to serve every resident with integrity, humility, and dedication," he stated.

Ngotho also expressed gratitude to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the DCP leadership, elected leaders, campaign team, volunteers, agents and supporters, acknowledging their role throughout his successful campaign