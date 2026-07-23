Editor's Review The United Kingdom has announced the cancellation of planned military training in Laikipia later this year, citing the failure to obtain the necessary licences.

The United Kingdom has announced the cancellation of planned military training in Laikipia later this year, citing the failure to obtain the necessary licences.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the training will instead be conducted at an alternative location outside Kenya.

"The UK highly values its relationship with Kenya, which is underpinned by mutual benefit, respect and cooperation. The UK-Kenya Defence Partnership is one of the great strengths of our relationship. Our joint training and operations with the Kenyan Defence Forces are keeping both Kenyan and British people safe.

"It is with regret that the necessary licences required to allow training to take place in Laikipia later this year have not been forthcoming. As a result, the planned training will now be conducted at an alternative location outside Kenya," the statement read.

The ministry acknowledged the economic consequences of moving the exercise away from Kenya, particularly for those who would have benefited from the activity generated by the training.

"We recognise the disappointment this decision will cause for those who would have benefited from the economic activity generated by the exercise. All UK training activity in Kenya is dependent on the permission from the Government of Kenya," the statement added.

File image of United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting

Despite the cancellation, the UK said it would continue discussions with the Kenyan government on the possibility of resuming training in the country.

"We remain committed to our defence partnership with Kenya and will continue to engage closely with the Kenyan Government to support the resumption of training in-country at the earliest appropriate opportunity," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the British High Commission issued a statement denying allegations that personnel from the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) were involved in protests that took place in Nanyuki on June 9.

The clarification, issued on Thursday, June 11, followed claims circulating on social media that individuals dressed in British military attire were present during demonstrations in the town.

"No BATUK personnel were involved in the policing of protests in Nanyuki on 9 June 2026," the British High Commission stated.

The mission further said it had established that British military clothing had been used without authorization during the incident and that the matter had been brought to the attention of Kenyan authorities.

"British military uniform was misappropriated and we have raised concerns with the Kenyan authorities," the High Commission added.