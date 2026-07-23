Editor's Review Gachagua noted that the community would henceforth speak through songs.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua has instructed musicians from the Mount Kenya Region to compose and produce songs addressing President William Ruto's alleged persecution of the community.

Speaking on Thursday, July 23, during a requiem mass for two victims of the Ol Kalou skirmishes, Gachagua instructed the artists to highlight what the President had advised the people on what to do in next year's elections.

He added that the region often speaks through songs whenever they are persecuted by those in power.

"I want songs in the Mountain to be written about William Ruto and what he has done to our community. We shall speak through songs the way we normally do when we are under stress and threat as a community,"

"You must come up with strong songs with the message that the community is under siege, attack and persecution by William Ruto, and you must tell the people what they must do next year," Gachagua ordered.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.



The former Deputy President directed members of the Mount Kenya Community not to engage in political rhetoric, but to retreat to their daily lives in preparation for 2027.

He urged them not to react to any provocation, nor take to the streets, adding that if they felt angry, they should just listen to the songs which would have been produced.

Gachagua reiterated that DCP was the party of choice, and intimated that the 2027 election will be the most historic vote in the region since 1992

"We will cast a retaliatory vote next year. A vote to send people not home, not to elect anyone, and that kind of vote is very sweet," he declared.

Meanwhile, he offered condolences to the families of James Muigai and Zachariah Gakinya. Gachagua promised them that the officers who allegedly shot them dead would be brought to book as soon as he forms the next government.

The ex-DP warned police officers that they will face justice for their actions, and stated that his team and supporters were documenting cases of brutality and extra-judicial killings.

Earlier, Nyandarua Senator John Methu called out Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for claiming that the Ol Kalou by-election was peaceful yet two fatalities were reported.

Methu claimed that several others were hospitalised with injuries, including some women who were allegedly sexually assaulted.

The Senator promised that he would rally the Mount Kenya communities to vote out President Ruto and his government in 2027.