Editor's Review NTSA has announced intensified road safety enforcement targeting school buses and public transport vehicles as schools prepare for the August holidays.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced intensified road safety enforcement targeting school buses and public transport vehicles as schools prepare for the August holidays.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, the authority said the crackdown will be carried out under Operation Watoto Wafike Salama Campaign in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), County Transport and Safety Committees, and other stakeholders.

"As schools across the country prepare for the August holidays, the authority reminds all road users, parents, guardians, school bus operators, and transporters of the critical need to prioritize the safety of our children," the statement read.

NTSA said the increased movement of learners during the holiday period could heighten the risk of road traffic crashes, requiring greater caution and responsibility from all road users.

"Increased travel during this period significantly raises the risk of road traffic crashes involving learners. Extra caution and responsibility from everyone are essential since every child deserves to reach home safely," the statement added.

According to NTSA, as part of the enforcement operation, multi-agency patrols and spot checks will be heightened on vehicles transporting children.

Random inspections will also focus on roadworthiness, functional speed limiters, seat belts, tires, brakes, lights, and other critical safety requirements.

Authorities will also strictly enforce laws against speeding, overloading, drunk driving, driver fatigue, and other road safety violations.

Compliance checks will further target driving licences, PSV badges, road service licences, and vehicle inspection certificates.

File image of NTSA and traffic officers during a past enforcement exercise along a highway

NTSA said the campaign will also include enhanced road safety education and awareness targeting motorists and members of the public.

"The Authority urges members of the public to support these efforts by reporting any incidents or unsafe practices that put children at risk," the statement concluded.

This comes days after NTSA announced that it will begin disposing of physical motor vehicle logbooks that remain uncollected for more than six months.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 14, the authority said motorists with pending logbooks at NTSA offices should visit the designated collection centres as soon as possible.

NTSA noted that failure to collect the documents could affect access to various NTSA services that require the original logbook.

It further stated that vehicle owners now have five months remaining to collect their logbooks before the disposal process begins.

"As of July 14, 2026, there are 5 months remaining until the deadline for collection. After this period, all uncollected logbooks will be disposed of in accordance with the Authority's policy," the notice read.

NTSA also appealed to all motorists with pending logbooks to collect them promptly, warning that failure to do so could disrupt access to services that require the original document.

"Motor vehicle owners who still have their logbooks at NTSA offices are urged to collect them as soon as possible to avoid any inconveniences. Please note that clients will not be able to access services that require a copy of a logbook without attaching the current/original logbook in their application," the notice added.

NTSA clarified that the collection of physical logbooks is free of charge.

Motor vehicle owners visiting collection centres are required to carry their previous logbook together with a valid identification document for verification before the new logbook is issued.

The authority added that all NTSA offices are open from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to assist motorists with logbook collection and other related services.