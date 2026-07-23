Editor's Review The High Court determined that Obado supplied motive, instigation, and funds to finance the criminal enterprise.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his former Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo, and ex-Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero have all been found guilty of the late Sharon Otieno's murder.

The verdict was issued at the High Court on Thursday, July 23, by Lady Justice Cecilia Githua, who ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Obado and his two co-accused.

Justice Githua stated that the three accused persons will be convicted in accordance with the provisions provided in the Criminal Procedure Code.

"It is therefore my finding that the prosecution has proved its case against the first, the second and third accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.

"I consequently find each accused person guilty of the offence of murder contrary to Section 203 of the Penal Code as charged in count one. Each accused is accordingly convicted under section 322 of the Criminal Procedure Code," the Judge declared.

A file photo of Lady Justice Cecilia Githua.



Justice Githua explained the roles each of the three accused persons played in the murder of the slain university student.

"The first accused supplied motive, instigation, and funds to finance the criminal enterprise. The second accused facilitated the execution while the third accused ensured logistical support and concealment to avoid detection of the offence. Inherent in these roles were acts of preparation and concealment denoting knowledge, participation, premeditation, and intention to execute their common intention that led to the death of Sharon," she ruled.

Earlier, the Judge had determined that Obado had motive to eliminate the late Otieno after he discovered that she was pregnant with his child.

Justice Githua stated that the former Migori Governor wanted to protect his reputation and conceal the relationship he had with the deceased. She stated that Obado then hatched a plan to eliminate her.

“I am persuaded to agree that to, to eradicate the imminent threat of having the possibility, of having the possibility of having his name or reputation dragged through the mud by publication in the mainstream media of this relationship with Sharon, the first accused instigated a scheme to eliminate Sharon, and use, and using his influence as the Governor of Migori County, he must, he enlisted the services of his trusted aides: the second accused, who was his Personal Assistant,” the Judge ruled.

The Judge also found the claim by Obado that he had accepted Otieno's pregnancy and was comfortable with it was not sincere.

Obado and the two co-accused will be held in custody awaiting their sentencing. They have a right to appeal the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The deceased, Sharon Otieno, was killed in September 2018 after she was abducted. At the time of her death, she was a student at Rongo University.