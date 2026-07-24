Editor's Review The government has announced significant progress in resolving three long-running land disputes involving Angata Barakoi, Cheluget and Mau squatters.

The government has announced significant progress in resolving three long-running land disputes involving Angata Barakoi, Cheluget and Mau squatters.

In an update on Thursday, July 23, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said the developments followed an earlier commitment by President William Ruto to address the three matters.

On the Angata Barakoi land matter, Cheruiyot said the government had completed payment for the land and transferred the title deed to the Ministry of Lands.

He said the remaining step was the official handover of the title deed to local residents.

"The government has now paid for the land as promised and the title handed over to the Ministry of Lands. Pending now is public handover of the title deed to locals at a date to be announced," he wrote.

On the Cheluget land dispute, Cheruiyot said the government had paid the agreed deposit to the sellers, while the title deeds were now with the Ministry of Lands.

He said surveyors were completing the titling plan before individual titles could be handed over to residents.

"Deposit has been paid as agreed with the sellers. Title deeds are now with the Ministry of Lands awaiting the surveyor's conclusion of the titling plan before public handover of individual titles to the residents," he added.

File image of Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot

Cheruiyot also said the verification of personal details for Mau squatters had been completed under the supervision of the Ministry of Lands and the national government administration.

He said the government was finalising the process through which the funds would be disbursed.

"Verification of personal details exercise that was under the supervision of the Ministry of Lands and national government administration has been concluded. The modalities of disbursement are now being concluded," he further stated.

Cheruiyot said the progress would bring to a close three difficult and long-running land matters.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning announced the expansion of the Ardhisasa digital land management platform to additional registration sections and blocks in Mombasa.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, the government said the new areas would be onboarded onto the live digital platform from July 20, as part of the ongoing digitisation of land services in the coastal city.

"The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning hereby informs all members of public seeking services from Mombasa Land Office that; following the rollout of Ardhisasa in Mombasa Island on 21st July 2025 for Mombasa/Block XVI and Mombasa/Block XVII, further progress has been achieved and additional registration sections/blocks are now ready for onboarding onto the live digital platform with effect from 20th July, 2026," the statement read.

The registration sections and blocks covered by the latest expansion are Mombasa/Block XLV, Mombasa/Block XVI, Mombasa/Block XIII, Mombasa/Block XXXI, Mombasa/Block XXIX, Mombasa/Block XXXIII, and Mombasa/Block XXXIV.

Others are Mombasa/Block XIV, Mombasa/Block XVII, Mombasa/Block XV, Mombasa/Block XXX, Mombasa/Block XLII, Mombasa/Block XII, Mombasa/Block XXIII, and Mombasa/Block XLVII.

"All stakeholders - including landowners, practitioners, and members of the public - are advised to submit applications for the above registration sections/ blocks through the live Ardhisasa platform," the statement added.

The department announced that manual processing of transactions for the affected registration sections and blocks would end on July 20.