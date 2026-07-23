Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity maintenance works that will interrupt power supply in parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu and Nyeri counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity maintenance works that will interrupt power supply in parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu and Nyeri counties on Friday, July 24.

In a notice on Thursday, July 23, the company said the scheduled maintenance will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the affected areas.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Kaloleni and Ojimbo, including Kaloleni Primary School, Ojimbo and nearby customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be interrupted in parts of Kenya 2 and Murgusi Village. The affected locations include Murgusi Village, Kenya 2, Murgusi Dispensary and surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, the outage will affect parts of Kiandu, Gura and Kaiguri.

Areas expected to experience the interruption include Kiandu Market and School, KCC Kiandu, Gura, Kaiguri Market, Gondo School, parts of Kiawaithanji, Nduiga and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes a week after a suspect linked to illegal electricity connections and the assault of a Kenya Power employee was charged in court following his arrest by the company's Nairobi Region Security team.

In a statement, the company said Lukas Nyangau Minyonga was arraigned in court on Thursday, July 9, where he took plea on three charges before being released on a Ksh1.5 million bond.

He was jointly charged alongside three other suspects who had earlier appeared before the Makadara Law Courts on July 1.

According to Kenya Power, the four accused persons are facing charges related to the theft of a transformer, illegal electricity connections, and handling stolen electricity distribution equipment belonging to Kenya Power.

According to Kenya Power, Nyangau was arrested during a surveillance and ambush operation conducted by the company's security team along Mombasa Road on Tuesday, July 7.

Investigators believe he played a key role in coordinating illegal electricity connections and power distribution within Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

He has also been linked to multiple transformer theft incidents across Nairobi and the installation of stolen transformers in the nearby Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlement.

The company further revealed that three of its employees were recently dismissed after investigations found they had assisted Nyangau in carrying out illegal power connection activities.

Kenya Power also linked the suspect to the recent assault of one of its employees who was on duty during a security operation in the Mukuru slums.