Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 19 pedestrians during a crackdown at the Pangani Footbridge.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 19 pedestrians during a crackdown at the Pangani Footbridge.

In an update on Friday, July 24, the authority said the suspects were expected to appear in court once the charge sheet had been prepared.

"A total of 19 pedestrians have been arrested at pangani footbridge and booked, they will proceed to court in a few as the charge sheet is being prepared," NTSA said.

This comes days after at least 22 pedestrians were arrested and charged in court following a crackdown by NTSA along Thika Road on Tuesday, July 21.

In a statement issued by the authority, it confirmed that the pedestrians were caught crossing the highway instead of using the installed footbridge.

NTSA explained that the accused committed a traffic offense by undermining the free flow of traffic along the Thika Superhighway.

"A total of 22 pedestrians have been arraigned in court for willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at Allsops footbridge," the statement read in part.

NTSA stated that it would continue to sensitise pedestrians on road safety, while taking action on traffic offenders.

"The Authority, in collaboration with NPS and the Nairobi City County, will continue educating pedestrians on safe road use," the statement continued.

File image of an NTSA inspection vehicle

NTSA explained that the multi-agency operation was informed by the latest statistics on road accidents, which revealed that pedestrians accounted for 38 percent of all road traffic crashes as at June 30, 2026.

"This is alarming, and ending pedestrian fatalities requires concerted efforts from everyone, and we call upon all stakeholders to play their part.

"As the primary road users, pedestrian compliance is vital. Pedestrians must commit to using available footbridges and designated crossings at all times," the statement added.

Meanwhile, NTSA has announced intensified road safety enforcement targeting school buses and public transport vehicles as schools prepare for the August holidays.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, the authority said the crackdown will be carried out under Operation Watoto Wafike Salama Campaign in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), County Transport and Safety Committees, and other stakeholders.

According to NTSA, as part of the enforcement operation, multi-agency patrols and spot checks will be heightened on vehicles transporting children.

Random inspections will also focus on roadworthiness, functional speed limiters, seat belts, tires, brakes, lights, and other critical safety requirements.

Authorities will also strictly enforce laws against speeding, overloading, drunk driving, driver fatigue, and other road safety violations.

Compliance checks will further target driving licences, PSV badges, road service licences, and vehicle inspection certificates.

NTSA said the campaign will also include enhanced road safety education and awareness targeting motorists and members of the public.

"The authority urges members of the public to support these efforts by reporting any incidents or unsafe practices that put children at risk," the statement concluded.