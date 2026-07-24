Editor's Review A section of the Northern Bypass will be temporarily closed for five hours on Sunday, July 26, to facilitate the USIU-Africa Half Marathon.

A section of the Northern Bypass will be temporarily closed for five hours on Sunday, July 26, to facilitate the USIU-Africa Half Marathon.

In an update, the institution said the road closure will affect motorists travelling along the route between USIU-Africa Gates C and D and Two Rivers Mall.

USIU-Africa said the temporary traffic restriction aimed at ensuring the safety of participants expected to take part in the race.

"To ensure the safety of all participants, a section of the road between USIU-Africa Gates C & D and Two Rivers Mall, along the Northern Bypass route will be temporarily closed from 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM," the institution said.

Motorists planning to travel through the affected area have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes where possible and allow extra travel time due to the temporary closure.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and cooperation as we host this community event in support of education," the institution added.

File image of USIU-Africa

This comes days after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a temporary closure of a section of the Emali-Isineti (A5) Road near Simba Cement.

In a public notice on Friday, July 17, KeNHA said the section will be closed for three weeks from Friday, July 24, 2026 to Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The authority explained that the temporary closure will allow for the construction of a culvert across the carriageway at an existing natural channel.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of the Emali – Isineti (A5) Road, in the vicinity of Simba Cement, will be partially closed to traffic from Friday, 24th July to Thursday, 13th August to facilitate the installation of a drainage structure (culvert) across the carriageway at an existing natural channel," the notice read.

KeNHA noted that during the period, motorists will be diverted onto a temporary 100-metre diversion constructed alongside the closed section.

The authority said traffic will operate on an alternating single-lane basis under the direction of traffic marshals and police officers.

"During the closure period, traffic will be routed through a temporary diversion, approximately 100 metres in length, constructed alongside the closed section. Traffic will flow on an alternating (single lane) basis as indicated in the diversion plan," the notice added.

KeNHA urged motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic signs and cooperate with officers managing traffic to ensure the safety of motorists and construction workers.