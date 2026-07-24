Editor's Review Gachagua held a welcome ceremony for Governor Kang'ata at his Wamunyoro home.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held a welcome ceremony at his Wamunyoro home, where he officially received Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata into the DCP Party.

In photos shared on Friday, July 24, Gachagua placed a DCP-branded cap on Kang'ata, a symbol that he was now a member of the 'Skiza Ground' Party.

He reckoned that the Governor's defection from UDA to his party was inevitable, adding that DCP had grown into a national party.

"Welcome home, Governor Irungu Kang'ata, where you belong. Today at Wamunyoro Residence, I was pleased to receive my younger brother, , Governor of Murang'a County, as a member of our party, DCP, the party of the moment and the future," Gachagua stated.





A file photo of Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Irungu Kang'at at his Wamunyoro home.



The DCP Leader added that since his party already had an elected Member of Parliament and three Members of County Assembly (MCAs), he was determined to have representatives across all elective positions.

"As we prepare for the next General Election, we are determined to be the majority party in both Houses and the majority across County Assemblies," he stated.

The ceremony was attended by leaders affiliated with the DCP party and are part of the ex-DP's inner circle, including Nyandarua Senator John Methu, who doubles as the party Secretary General.

Other leaders present were Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu; Kirinyaga Senator John Kinyua; Laikipia Senator John Kinyua; Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango; and Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thangw'a.

DCP-affiliated leaders pose for a photo with ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua and Irungu Kang'ata in Wamunyoro.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi was also present. The welcome ceremony came shortly after Kang'ata announced that he would defend his seat in the 2027 General Election under DCP.

Earlier, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo stated that the Ol Kalou by-election had proven that the DCP Leader was the voice of the Mount Kenya Region. She added that very few leaders would survive if they did not work with Gachagua.

"If you do not sing his tune in Mt Kenya, starting that day, you start at a 10% chance of winning. Some leaders might evade this. But it's gonna be hard," she stated.