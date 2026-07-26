Editor's Review The incident remains one of the rare occasions in Kenya's history when a presidential overseas trip was cancelled after the Head of State had already taken off.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta once experienced one of the most unusual moments of his presidency after his official aircraft was forced to make a mid-air return to Nairobi, abruptly ending a journey that was expected to take him to the United States.

On the evening of April 23, 2015, Uhuru departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Kenya Air Force aircraft bound for Dubai. From there, he was scheduled to board a commercial flight to Los Angeles, where he was to attend the Milken Institute Global Conference.

However, the trip never went beyond the first leg. The President was forced to jet back to Kenya, with the State House saying the decision was prompted by increased military activity in Yemen, which had created challenges on the planned flight route.

In a statement issued that night, then State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said: "Following reports of increased military activity in Yemen, there was a challenge on the routing leading to a decision to turn back. The President touched the ground at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11.42 pm."

State House later announced that although the security concerns had eased, the delay meant the President could no longer catch his scheduled connecting commercial flight from Dubai to Los Angeles. The visit to the United States was subsequently cancelled.

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.



Uhuru had been expected to address the Milken Institute Corporate and Investor Roundtable and participate in discussions with global political and business leaders on investment and global economic issues.

At the time, Yemen was experiencing intensified conflict following the launch of a Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi rebels. Several aviation authorities had advised airlines to avoid parts of the country's airspace because of the deteriorating security situation.

The aborted trip later sparked speculation about what had caused the presidential aircraft to return. Among the claims was that the plane had been denied clearance to transit Eritrean airspace.

However, Eritrea officially rejected those reports. The country's ambassador to Kenya, Beyene Russom, said the required overflight clearance had been granted within 20 minutes of Kenya's request.

He further stated that the aircraft never entered Eritrean airspace and that Eritrean air traffic controllers had no communication with the flight.

Uhuru later addressed the Milken Institute Global Conference via video.

The incident remains one of the rare occasions in Kenya's history when a presidential overseas trip was cancelled after the Head of State had already taken off.