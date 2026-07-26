Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi to reach out to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi to reach out to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Meru on Saturday, July 26, Kindiki said Murungi is a seasoned politician who is best fitted to engage the former president.

"You know Kiraitu, there is no one else with a CV like yours. Even I have not reached that level," Kindiki said.

He continued, "What you should do is go and look for retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. He is our leader, and we supported him fully."

The Deputy President asked Murungi to discuss the need for Mt Kenya unity with Uhuru and having a common political direction ahead of 2027.

File image of Uhuru Kenyatta.

"So, go and meet our leader Uhuru, talk as retired politicians, and ensure that this community remains as united as we found it," Kindiki urged Murungi.

Kindiki mentioned that he was among the lawyers who played a role during Uhuru and President William Ruto’s cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"When he had a case in The Hague together with President Ruto, I was among the lawyers who fought until he returned to Kenya and became President. When he was President, we supported him wholeheartedly," Kindiki stated.

This comes days after DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua said he was pleased with Kindiki's call to unite the Mount Kenya Region.

Speaking on Monday, July 20, Gachagua, who has been having a prolonged back-and-forth with Kindiki since his ouster from office, for the first time, admitted that Kindiki was right about something.

"Kindiki made a statement which made me happy. Yesterday, he said the Mountain was one and should not be divided.

“For what it's worth, you are right because the only way Ruto can come back as President is if the Mountain is divided," he remarked.

Gachagua told the Mount Kenya region to cut Kindiki some slack, adding that they should not be very hostile to him since he was one of their own.