Editor's Review CCTV footage has captured the moment two armed robbers terrorized staff and clients at a salon in Saika, Nairobi County, during a robbery incident on Sunday.

CCTV footage has captured the moment two armed robbers terrorized staff and clients at a salon in Saika, Nairobi County, during a robbery incident on Sunday, July 26.

The incident occurred at 3:56 p.m., with the footage showing staff and clients going about their activities and engaging in casual conversations before the armed men entered the premises.

One of the robbers, dressed in a cap, a dark green jacket and black pants, is seen walking into the salon before pulling out a gun from his groin area.

The sudden appearance of the firearm immediately sent staff and clients into panic, with some screaming as the robber began demanding their phones and money.

The armed robber could be heard ordering the victims to keep quiet as he moved around the salon, taking their valuables.

In the ensuing melee, some clients managed to escape from the salon while screaming, forcing the robbers to flee the scene.

Throughout the incident, the second robber, who was dressed in a brown and grey hoodie, blue jeans and a motorbike helmet, remained near the door, guarding the entrance while also collecting some of the victims' phones.

The National Police Service (NPS) is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

File image of the robbery incident

This incident comes days after a suspect believed to have played a role in the armed robbery at a restaurant in Spring Valley was killed during a police operation in Joska, Machakos County.

In a statement on Monday, July 12, the DCI said the suspect died following a shootout after officers raided a house where he had allegedly gone into hiding.

"In a decisive operation, detectives have neutralised a key suspect linked to the brazen armed robbery at a popular restaurant in Spring Valley, Nairobi, and recovered a Beretta pistol following a fierce shootout in Joska, Machakos County," the statement read.

DCI said the deceased suspect is believed to have belonged to a wider criminal network responsible for a string of violent robberies committed across Nairobi and neighbouring counties.

"The suspect is also believed to have been part of a criminal network behind a series of violent robberies across Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties," the statement added.

According to the DCI, detectives from DCI Headquarters teamed up with officers from DCI Matungulu after receiving intelligence that the suspect had taken refuge at his girlfriend's house in Joska Town.

When the officers identified themselves and ordered those inside to open the door, the suspect allegedly fired at them through a kitchen window, prompting detectives to return fire in self-defence.

Police said they later secured the house and found the suspect inside after the exchange of gunfire.

"After securing the premises and gaining entry, the detectives discovered the suspect lying fatally wounded inside the house," the statement further read.

Detectives also recovered a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition, additional live rounds, spent cartridges and three mobile phones from the scene.

"A Beretta pistol, loaded with a magazine containing four rounds of 9mm ammunition, alongside live rounds and spent cartridges, were recovered at the scene. Also recovered were three mobile phones," the statement noted.

Police later confirmed that the gun recovered from the robber is registered under Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

Police officers tipped off Muchelule, who admitted that he was not aware that his firearm was missing.