Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 35 pedestrians during a crackdown at the Buruburu interchange.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 35 pedestrians during a crackdown at the Buruburu interchange.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, NTSA said the suspects were arrested while crossing the highway instead of using the designated footbridge.

The authority noted that the pedestrians were disrupting the free flow of traffic at the Buruburu interchange.

“Enforcement operations at Buruburu Interchange, targeting pedestrians who fail to use the designated footbridge while crossing the road, are ongoing.

“A total of 35 pedestrians have been arrested for failing to use the footbridge, thereby obstructing the free flow of traffic,” NTSA stated.

File image of an NTSA inspection vehicle.

The authority said the arrested offenders will be arraigned in court to face the charges.

This comes days after NTSA officers arrested 19 pedestrians during a crackdown at the Pangani Footbridge.

In an update on Friday, July 24, the authority said the suspects were expected to appear in court once the charge sheet had been prepared.

"A total of 19 pedestrians have been arrested at pangani footbridge and booked, they will proceed to court in a few as the charge sheet is being prepared," NTSA said.

On July 21, at least 22 pedestrians were arrested and charged in court following a crackdown by NTSA along Thika Road.

The authority, in a statement, confirmed that the pedestrians were caught crossing the highway instead of using the installed footbridge.

NTSA explained that the accused committed a traffic offense by undermining the free flow of traffic along the Thika Superhighway.

"A total of 22 pedestrians have been arraigned in court for willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at Allsops footbridge," the statement read in part.

NTSA stated that it would continue to sensitize pedestrians on road safety, while taking action on traffic offenders.

"The Authority, in collaboration with NPS and the Nairobi City County, will continue educating pedestrians on safe road use," NTSA added.