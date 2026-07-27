Editor's Review Kenyatta University has appointed Prof. John Okumu as its substantive Vice-Chancellor following a competitive recruitment process.

Kenyatta University has appointed Prof. John Okumu as its substantive Vice-Chancellor following a competitive recruitment process.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, Kenyatta University Council Chairperson Prof. Clara Momanyi said the decision was made in accordance with the Universities Act and with the concurrence of the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

"In exercise of the provision of Universities Act section 35(1) (a) (v) and with the concurrence of Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education, the University Council is pleased to inform you that it has appointed Prof. John Okumu as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University with immediate effect," the statement read.

Okumu previously served as Kenyatta University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) for one decade and held various other senior management positions at the university.

His experience spans academic leadership, research and institutional development, making him a seasoned academician and administrator with extensive knowledge of the university’s operations.

"The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process by the Public Service Commission where Prof. John Okumu was the top ranked candidate," the statement added.

The University Council expressed confidence in Okumu’s ability to provide strategic leadership as he takes charge of the institution.

"Given his in-depth experience and strategic insights in higher education management, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement, the University Council is confident that he will provide visionary and transformational leadership that will guide the University into its next phase of growth and excellence," the statement further said.

File image of Prof. John Okumu

Momanyi also called on members of the university community and other stakeholders to support the new Vice-Chancellor as he begins his tenure.

"As we welcome Prof. Okumu to this important role, I encourage all members of the University Community and stakeholders to accord him necessary cooperation and support as he undertakes his responsibilities to deliver on University's mandate," the statement noted.

The Council congratulated Okumu on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

"The University Council congratulates Prof. John Okumu on this well-deserved appointment and wishes him every great success in the performance of his duties," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Kibabii University dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that it had appointed a new Vice Chancellor.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 15, the university affirmed that the incumbent remains in office carrying out his responsibilities.

"We wish to clarify that the University Council has not appointed a new Vice Chancellor. The current substantive Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Ipara Odeo, remains in office and continues to discharge his official duties," the notice read.

Kibabii University further cautioned members of the public against relying on unverified information circulating online, urging them to seek updates through the institution's official communication channels.

"Members of the public, staff, students, and stakeholders are advised to disregard any rumours or misleading information to the contrary and rely only on official communication issued by the University," the notice added.