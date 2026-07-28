Editor's Review DCI detectives have arrested a procurement officer in connection with a fraud scheme that siphoned off Ksh675,000 from the Mwai Kibaki Hospital in Nyeri County.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a procurement officer in connection with a fraud scheme that siphoned off Ksh675,000 from the Mwai Kibaki Hospital in Nyeri County.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, DCI said the suspect, identified as Bernard Mutegi, was apprehended by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU).

“A procurement officer has been detained in connection with a fraudulent scheme that siphoned off Sh675,000 from the Mwai Kibaki Hospital Annex, KNH Othaya in Nyeri County.

“The suspect, Bernard Mutegi, was arrested today in Chuka by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) attached at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH),” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, the alleged scheme was carried out between June 30, 2022, and November 8, 2023.

File image of Bernard Mutegi.

The investigative agency noted that Mutegi prepared fake delivery notes and payment vouchers in the name of Fesmat Investments.

The forged documents falsely indicated that aprons had been supplied to the hospital, paving the way for the release of Ksh675,000 for supplies that were never delivered.

“The investigation unearthed that from June 30, 2022, to November 8, 2023, the suspect allegedly concocted a scheme involving fake delivery notes and payment vouchers in the name of Fesmat Investments,” DCI stated.

Upon completion of investigations, the case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved the prosecution of the suspect.

Mutegi is expected to be charged with conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority, and stealing.

The suspect is in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, DCI detectives are pursuing other suspects believed to have participated in the fraudulent scheme.

Elsewhere, detectives from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) have arrested Denis Okioyi Moseti, one of the Directors of Celestial Trade Limited, in connection with a land fraud scandal.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the DCI headquarters, where the complainants asserted their rightful ownership of a parcel of land measuring approximately 40.46 hectares in Kahawa West, Kiambu County, which they said they had legally acquired from the government.

The dispute arose after Celestial Trade (K) Limited laid claim to a section of the land by producing a deed plan for approximately 6.790 hectares.

Detectives launched investigations and established that the deed plan presented by the company had allegedly been obtained fraudulently.

Upon concluding the probe, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved the prosecution of the company's directors.

“As a result, Denis Okioyi Moseti, being one of the company directors, was arrested today at Ankara Hotel within Nairobi's Central Business District. He is currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment,” DCI said.