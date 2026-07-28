Editor's Review Kenya continued its dominance in the men's 3000m steeplechase after claiming all three medals in the event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Kenya continued its dominance in the men's 3000m steeplechase after claiming all three medals in the event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27.

The performance at Scotstoun Stadium delivered the country's first gold medal of the Games and extended its unbeaten run in the discipline at the Commonwealth Games since 1986.

Edmund Serem led the historic clean sweep by winning the gold medal in 8:18.23 during the straight final.

Simon Koech secured the silver medal after clocking 8:18.59, while Leonard Bett completed the all-Kenyan podium with bronze after finishing in 8:21.63.

Serem expressed his delight after claiming the Commonwealth title on his debut at the Games, saying the victory was special not only for him but also for his family and the country.

"Today I’m very happy; I’ve won my title in my first Commonwealth Games. I know my family and all Kenyans are happy; more so, we went for a clean sweep for Kenya. I had like 20 calls from my father, even one hour ago, before we went to the call room," he said.

Serem shared the emotional encouragement he received from his father, who urged him to attack the water barriers confidently and offered prayers before the race.

He added;

"I talked to him, and he wrote me a very long message encouraging me to clear the water barriers and take off, and he also prayed for me. The last thing that he told me was, ‘Go, my son, go for it. I love you.'"

File image of Simon Koech, Edmund Serem and Leonard Bett

Meanwhile, President William Ruto congratulated the Kenyan trio for their exceptional performance, describing the podium sweep as a proud moment for the country.

"A magnificent podium sweep by Kenya's men's 3,000m steeplechase team at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, is a proud moment for our nation. Congratulations to Edmund Serem for leading Kenya to a dominant victory and further cementing our unrivalled legacy in the event.

"Well done to Simon Kiprop Koech and Leonard Kipkemoi Bett for securing second and third places respectively. We are proud of your outstanding achievement and the honour you have brought to our nation," he wrote

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also praised the athletes, saying their historic 1-2-3 finish was a moment of great pride for Kenya.

"Congratulations, Edmund Serem, on your spectacular run at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, to win the 3000m steeplechase.

"Your podium sweep, alongside Simon Koech and Leonard Bett, who came second and third, respectively, is a proud moment for Kenya," he stated.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru joined other leaders in celebrating the athletes, congratulating them for making history and bringing pride to the nation.

"Congratulations to Edmund Serem, Simon Koech and Leonard Bett for securing a historic 1-2-3 podium sweep for Kenya in the men's 3000m steeplechase at #Glasgow2026. Hongera, champions, for making our nation proud," she wrote.

This comes days after Sabastian Sawe's historic sub-two-hour marathon was officially ratified as a world record.

The 1:59:30 performance at the TCS London Marathon is now confirmed among the latest records approved by World Athletics.

Sawe's achievement was ratified alongside eight other world records, including Tigst Assefa's women's marathon record, Mondo Duplantis' pole vault mark and Yan Ziyi's U20 women's javelin record.

Sawe and Assefa produced world-record performances in the men's and women's races while retaining their titles at the TCS London Marathon on April 26, 2026.

Sawe became the first man to break two hours in a record-eligible marathon when he clocked 1:59:30 in London.

His performance lowered the previous men's marathon world record of 2:00:35, set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago on October 8, 2023, by 65 seconds.