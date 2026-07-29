Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended his modest lifestyle after photos of his home sparked debate on social media.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended his modest lifestyle after photos of his home sparked debate on social media.

In an interview on Tuesday, July 28, Sifuna defended the appearance of his home, explaining that it reflects his belief in living modestly rather than pursuing lavish displays of wealth.

"I am very proud of my house; I built it in 2015. Some of us are built differently. We are not attracted to flashy things or grandiosity. It is possible to live modestly," he said.

Sifuna further said his campaign would remain transparent in its handling of public donations, pledging that every contribution received through the campaign Paybill would be fully accounted for.

"At the end of this campaign, we will account for every coin that we have received because we are not looking for personal enrichment from that Paybill. We have a responsibility to the people contributing this money to explain to them how it is used," he added.

Sifuna also reiterated his support for imposing limits on campaign spending, noting that he personally does not have access to vast financial resources.

"I am one of the biggest supporters for capping how much money a candidate can spend. I actually don’t have that kind of money that is see people spending on campaigns," he further said.

File image of Edwin Sifuna

Additionally, Sifuna revealed that his campaign had already raised approximately Ksh6.5 million through the Paybill, expressing gratitude to Kenyans who had contributed.

"As of today, we had I think, 6.5 million on that paybill number, and I continue to be eternally grateful. Kenyans are changing the conversation," he revealed.

Sifuna maintained that public support is preferable to relying on a handful of wealthy donors, arguing that contributions from millions of ordinary Kenyans help preserve a candidate's independence and reduce the influence of private interests.

"I would rather be indebted to 10 million Kenyans who each sent me Ksh10 than to two people who each gave me Ksh5 million, because there is always a motivation behind such contributions," he noted.

This comes days after a new poll by TIFA Research revealed that Sifuna is the most popular candidate from the Opposition.

According to the poll, Sifuna's preference for Kenya's next President stood at 15 per cent in June 2026, a 5 percent jump from May.

The Nairobi Senator came in second to President William Ruto, who remains the most preferred winner of the 2027 Presidential Election at 24 percent.

"Although opposition support remains fragmented, Sifuna has recorded the fastest rise among opposition figures, increasing from virtually no support in 2025 to 15% in June 2026, positioning him among the leading opposition contenders," TIFA reported

Jubilee Party's presidential aspirant and former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, leapfrogged Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka to become the second most popular candidate in the Opposition.

Matiang'i's preference among Kenyans stood at 14 percent while Kalonzo's was reported to be at 13 percent.

The two were closely followed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was the preferred Presidential candidate among 7 percent of Kenyans.