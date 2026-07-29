Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed claims that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is funding the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed claims that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is funding the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 28 night, Sifuna said Uhuru is not funding the Linda Mwananchi movement rallies.

However, Sifuna said he speaks with the former president, noting that Uhuru is the leader of the Azimio coalition and was a close political ally of the late Raila Odinga.

“No, Uhuru Kenyatta is not funding Linda Mwananchi. I speak to him because he is the party leader of Azimio and was a friend to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, so when you run into him, you talk to him,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator also said that Uhuru does not give them political strategies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

At the same time, Sifuna revealed that Kenyans have contributed Ksh6.5 million to the Linda Mwananchi paybill number.

He thanked Kenyans who have contributed to the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying their support is helping change the country's political conversation.

Sifuna compared the initiative to mature democracies, where members of the public financially support leaders seeking elective office.

“As of today, we had I think, Ksh6.5 million on that paybill number, and I continue to be eternally grateful.

“Kenyans are changing the conversation. In mature democracies, it is the public that finances leaders to be able to run for office,” Sifuna stated.

Further, Sifuna said the Linda Mwananchi team will account for every coin they have received at the end of the campaign and explain how the money was used.

“At the end of this campaign, we will account for every coin that we have received because we are not looking for personal enrichment from that Paybill.

“We have a responsibility to the people contributing this money to explain to them how the money was used,” Sifuna stated.

This comes days after Sifuna confirmed that the Linda Mwananchi paybill has been restored hours after it was allegedly shut down.

In a statement on Thursday night, July 23, Sifuna said the paybill was reinstated after the Linda Mwananchi supporters rallied behind the fundraising platform.

“Eish! You told them off, and they got scared. The Paybill is back up,” Sifuna wrote on his Facebook page.

Sifuna had claimed that Safaricom had shut down Linda Mwananchi's paybill number after receiving orders from highly placed individuals.

"Safaricom has closed down the Mwananchi paybill after 'orders from above," the Nairobi Senator stated.