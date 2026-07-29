Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has cautioned members of the public against fraudsters circulating fake employment contract letters purportedly issued by the authority.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has cautioned members of the public against fraudsters circulating fake employment contract letters purportedly issued by the authority.

In a public notice on Wednesday, July 29, KeNHA clarified that the fake letters did not originate from the authority.

KeNHA explained that employment and contract award letters are issued only to successful applicants through its official communication channels

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to alert members of the public that fraudsters are circulating fake employment contract letters falsely claiming to have been issued by the Authority.

“KeNHA wishes to clarify that these documents are fraudulent and did not originate from the Authority,” read the statement in part.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli.

The authority urged Kenyans always to verify the authenticity of any employment-related communication.

“Members of the public are advised to treat any suspicious employment-related communication with caution and verify its authenticity directly with the Authority before taking any action,” KeNHA stated.

The authority called on members of the public to disregard any suspicious employment letters, offers or contracts purporting to originate from KeNHA.

KeNHA also warned job seekers never to make any payments in exchange for employment opportunities or recruitment services, noting that genuine recruitment processes do not require applicants to pay fees.

“Never make any payment in exchange for employment opportunities or recruitment services,” KeNHA stated.

Further, KeNHA urged Kenyans to report suspected fraud or attempted scams to the relevant law enforcement agencies or directly to the authority.

“KeNHA remains committed to upholding transparency and integrity in her recruitment processes and urges members of the public to remain vigilant against employment-related fraud,” the notice added.

This comes a day after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) cautioned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating on social media that falsely claims the regulator is recruiting for Mass and Communication Media opportunities.

In an update on Tuesday, July 28, the authority distanced itself from the advertisement, describing it as fake and urging Kenyans to remain vigilant against recruitment scams.

"The Communications Authority of Kenya wishes to notify the public that the job advertisement circulating on social media claiming to offer Mass & Communication Media opportunities is fake," the statement read.

CA clarified that it had neither issued nor approved the advertisement and warned members of the public against engaging with individuals behind the purported recruitment exercise.

"CA has not authorised or published this advert. Members of the public are advised not to apply, share personal information or send money to anyone claiming to recruit on behalf of the Authority through this advertisement," the statement added.