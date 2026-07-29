Editor's Review The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has defended its decision to clear a controversial consignment of imported raw sugar.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has defended its decision to clear a controversial consignment of imported raw sugar.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives on Tuesday, July 28, KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari explained that the shipment met the country's inspection requirements before it was allowed into the country.

She told the committee that the bureau relied on inspection reports prepared by its contracted inspection firm in South Africa under the country's Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) Programme.

Ngari further explained that KEBS only carries out its own independent analysis to verify the contractor's findings when there is credible information indicating possible foul play or non-compliance with the required standards.

She also told lawmakers that KEBS' primary responsibility is to ensure that processed sugar released into the Kenyan market complies with all quality and safety requirements.

KEBS maintained that the imported consignment was intended strictly for industrial processing and was not meant for direct consumption.

Ngari assured the committee that measures had been put in place to prevent raw sugar from entering the retail market before processing.

The bureau also revealed that it had already collected samples from part of the processed sugar, carried out laboratory analysis, and issued a clearance certificate after confirming that the refined product met the country's quality standards.

File image of KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari

This comes months after KEBS announced changes affecting the inspection of imported goods after the expiry of service contracts under its PVoC programme.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 10, KEBS explained how inspections of imported goods are normally handled and how the PVoC system works.

The agency then addressed the expiry of the current contracts and what this means for certification requests.

"KEBS hereby informs all stakeholders and the public that the current PVoC contracts for general goods expired on 8th February 2026. Consequently, previous PVoC service providers have ceased operations and will not accept any new Requests for Certification (RFCs). However, all RFCs received on or before 8th February 2026 will be processed, provided that a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) or Non-Conformity Report (NCR) is issued," the notice read.

To help importers prepare and minimize clearance challenges, KEBS outlined recommended quality assurance steps before goods are shipped.

"Importers are encouraged to take the following measures for efficient clearance at Ports of Entry: Product Testing Prior to Importation: Obtain the applicable Kenya Standards from KEBS and share them with suppliers to facilitate testing of goods in any ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory before exportation to Kenya; and Product Registration and Diamond Mark Scheme: Products may be registered by KEBS or certified under the KEBS Diamond Mark Scheme prior to importation," the notice highlighted.

KEBS further clarified that regional trade rules for East African Community member states are not affected by the change.

The bureau added that inspection arrangements for used vehicles and related equipment remain unchanged under an existing contract.

"Goods from East African Community (EAC) Partner States will continue to follow the provisions of the EAC Standardization, Quality Assurance, Metrology and Testing (SQMT) Act, 2006.

"The PVoC contract for used motor vehicles, mobile equipment, and spare parts between KEBS and M/s Quality Inspection Services Japan (QISJ) remains in force. All such consignments without a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR) or CoC will be subjected to Destination Inspection under Legal Notice No. 78 of April 2020," the notice concluded.