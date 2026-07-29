Editor's Review The government has warned members of the public against a fraudulent group claiming to recruit and register beneficiaries for KJET and NYOTA programme.

The government has warned members of the public against a fraudulent group claiming to recruit and register beneficiaries for the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation Project (KJET) and the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 29, the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) flagged a WhatsApp group circulating messages that demand payments from members of the public in exchange for registration and access to programme benefits.

A screenshot shared by MSEA shows a group dubbed 'NYOTA FORUM,' where an administrator claims to be selecting beneficiaries and instructs interested individuals to contact them privately.

The message further suggests that priority would be given to successful KJET applicants and NYOTA beneficiaries, raising fears that unsuspecting members of the public could be lured into paying money to fraudsters.

MSEA cautioned that the group is not affiliated with the authority or the government programmes it claims to represent.

"It has come to our attention that a forum/group is fraudulently charging youth and other members of the public a fee to 'join' or 'register' as beneficiaries of the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation Project-KJET and the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement. Don’t fall for it," the notice read.

The authority emphasized that participation in both programmes does not require any payment at any stage.

"KJET & NYOTA are 100% free - no fees are charged to apply, register, or participate," the notice added.

File image of the NYOTA disbursement event at Ulinzi Sports Complex

MSEA further clarified that the group behind the scheme is illegal and has no connection whatsoever to the authority or the implementation of the KJET and NYOTA initiatives.

The agency urged members of the public who encounter the group to report it to the relevant authorities and immediately exit the platform to avoid falling victim to the scam.

According to MSEA, all official information regarding KJET and NYOTA programmes should only be obtained through its official website.

The authority also warned that it will not be held liable for any financial losses incurred by individuals who choose to engage with fraudsters posing as programme officials.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has cautioned members of the public against fraudsters circulating fake employment contract letters purportedly issued by the authority.

In a notice, KeNHA clarified that the fake letters did not originate from the authority, explaining that employment and contract award letters are issued only to successful applicants through its official communication channels

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to alert members of the public that fraudsters are circulating fake employment contract letters falsely claiming to have been issued by the Authority.

"KeNHA wishes to clarify that these documents are fraudulent and did not originate from the Authority," read the statement in part.

The authority urged Kenyans always to verify the authenticity of any employment-related communication.

"Members of the public are advised to treat any suspicious employment-related communication with caution and verify its authenticity directly with the Authority before taking any action," KeNHA stated.

KeNHA called on members of the public to disregard any suspicious employment letters, offers or contracts purporting to originate from KeNHA.

It also warned job seekers never to make any payments in exchange for employment opportunities or recruitment services, noting that genuine recruitment processes do not require applicants to pay fees.

"Never make any payment in exchange for employment opportunities or recruitment services," the authority added.