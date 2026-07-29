Editor's Review Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia has revealed that the DCP party paid each of its polling agents Ksh8,000 during the Ol Kalou by-election.

Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia has revealed that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) paid each of its polling agents Ksh8,000 during the Ol Kalou by-election.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 29 during an interview, Muhia claimed that DCP paid its agents better than the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

"UDA was thinking that we wouldn't have enough money to pay our agents. We paid our agents very well," she said.

"I think we possibly paid them better than UDA. We paid each agent Ksh8,000, and they were well taken care of," Muhia added.

The Kipipiri MP said some of the funds came from contributions made by Ol Kalou residents to help her settle a fine imposed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

File image of Wanjiku Muhia.

The money was channeled to pay DCP polling agents after the High Court later suspended IEBC’s decision to fine her.

“The people had already contributed, and we used the money to pay our agents,” Muhia stated.

During the Thursday, July 16 by-election, DCP’s Sammy Kamau Ngotho emerged victorious after garnering 35,440 votes.

He floored UDA Party’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who finished second with 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party’s Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa got 198 votes, Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of NLP got 103 votes, while Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of PNU got 28.

Ngotho was sworn in as the new Ol Kalou lawmaker on Tuesday, July 28, at the National Assembly.

During the ceremony, Ngotho was accompanied by Muhia and Roysambu MP Augustine Kamande Mwafrika.

The Ol Kalou MP was presented with several books, including the Constitution of Kenya, after taking the oath of office.

Ngotho will serve the remainder of the 13th Parliament until the next General Election, scheduled for August 2027.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the late Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho in March 2026 after a short illness.