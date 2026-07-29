Editor's Review Gachagua received Governor Badilisha at his Wamunyoro home.

UDA-elected Governor Kiarie Badilisha of Nyandarua County has defected to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Governor Badilisha was formally received on Wednesday, July 29, by party leader Rigathi Gachagua and designated Secretary General Senator John Methu, during a consultation forum in Wamunyoro.

The County Chief explained that he ditched UDA because he followed the direction where the people wanted him to go, and stated that he would defend his seat under DCP.

"I am here, and I am not turning back because the people of Nyandarua have spoken and spoken loudly," Governor Badilishe stated.

On his part, Gachagua welcomed the County Chief and the entire County Assembly to the DCP Party. He further assured them that the party primaries would be free and fair.

A file photo of Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Kiarie Badilisha.



"The people of Nyandarua County, led by their Governor, have brought a message of goodwill from the people of Nyandarua County; they are answering the call for the liberation of Kenya. To them, the future is green. The mass exodus from unpopular parties, notably the infamous UDA, continues," he stated.

He maintained that the Green Party was the political vehicle of choice in the Mount Kenya region, adding that winning the DCP ticket in the primaries was akin to winning the contested seat.

"We, the people of the Mountain, have decided that the election will be decided in the nomination, which will be held in March. Between now and then, the people of Nyandarua, help your Governor because if he gets the DCP ticket, I will do the rest, but you must do your bit," Gachagua added.

Earlier, the former Deputy President received 24 sitting Members of County Assembly from Laikipia and Nakuru County who had also defected from UDA and TSP to DCP at his Wamunyoro residence.

Governor Kiarie became the second County Chief from the Mount Kenya region to join the DCP party. Last week, Muranga's Irungu Kang'ata officially announced that he had ditched Ruto for Gachagua.

The ex-DP warned against the planned persecution of Governors who ditch the ruling party. He also hinted that Kiambu Governor Kimai Wamatangi would most likely decamp from the Wheelbarrow party.