Editor's Review Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has responded to viral images showing people sleeping outside the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has responded to viral images showing people sleeping outside the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital, dismissing claims that they were patients.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, July 29, the governor said the individuals were relatives who had accompanied patients to the facility during the night.

"These are not patients. They are relatives who bring patients late in the night. Once the patients are attended to and admitted, those from far wait for morning to be able to commute back home," she explained.

Kihika recalled a similar incident last year, saying attempts by hospital security personnel to send away relatives waiting outside sparked public outrage, prompting the county to allow them to remain at the facility.

"Last year, a video was trending where a guard was trying to ask such relatives to leave, it drew massive criticism on these streets, you were all up in arms raising a storm, we let them be," she added.

File image of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

This comes weeks after Kihika told off Senator Tabitha Keroche after the Senator asked the Nakuru Government to ensure the county has adequate fire-response facilities.

Speaking on Friday, June 18, during the requiem mass of the 16 students who died in the Utumishi Girls' Fire tragedy, Kihika stated that the fire department from the county was the one that put out the fire.

She added that the fire department was the first to arrive at the school, and asked Senator Keroche to stop misinforming the mourners.

"The first fire engine at the scene, which put out the fire and stopped it from spreading further, was from the Nakuru County Government. So, I would hope you would get your facts right before alluding to such inaccuracies," Kihika clapped back.

Keroche, who spoke moments before Kihika, stated that if the county had its own fire response team, more lives could probably have been saved.

"If we had our own fire extinguisher in Nakuru County, especially here in Gilgil, I am sure we could have saved many lives. Our Governor, ensure that we have fire engines in every sub-county to ensure that we respond to fire disasters as quickly as possible," the Senator claimed.

Keroche further requested the County Chief to honour Cecilia Wanjiku, a Form Four student who died while trying to save her fellow students from the fatal inferno.