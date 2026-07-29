Editor's Review Ruto explained that the expansion would provide workplace experience to students who have completed their studies.

On Wednesday, July 29, President William Ruto asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to expand its annual internship programme.

Speaking after meeting a delegation from the PSC led by Chairperson Francis Meja, Ruto explained that the expansion would provide workplace experience to students who have completed their studies in colleges and universities.

He added that the internship program will also perfect performance contracting to measure the impact of public servants in service to Kenyans.

Meja briefed the Head of State on the measures PSC is taking to prepare for its role in the country's transition into a first-world economy, including the digitisation of its services.

Ruto stated that digitalisation must be institutionalised at the PSC in shifting the organisation away from manual and paper-heavy systems towards data-driven and automated models to increase efficiency and create value.

A file photo of President William Ruto meeting a delegation from the PSC.



"This is urgent and necessary; otherwise, the PSC is in danger of becoming obsolete and consequently unable to effectively serve Kenya and Kenyans," he stated.

The President's directive came a day after PSC announced the recruitment of interns under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the 2026/27 financial year.

The recruitment dubbed 'Cohort 9' will include a year-long internship programme that will mainly involve attachment in Ministries, Departments, State Agencies/Corporations and Public Universities," the notice read in part.

Interested applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university, and have graduated in 2020 or later.

Additionally, all graduates eying the internships must demonstrate proficiency in basic computer skills. Kenyans who were part of the last eight cohorts are not allowed to apply.

Outside the PSC, Ruto had announced that 30,000 young Kenyans have secured internships under the Next Generation of Kenya Youth Employment Programme.

The programme is a tripartite partnership between the Government of Kenya, the United Nations Development Programme and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

During the internship, the graduates will be equipped with several skills to help them navigate the job market.