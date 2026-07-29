Editor's Review The DCI has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso following an incident that occurred in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso following an incident that occurred in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

In a statement, the agency confirmed that it had officially opened investigations into the killing of the doctor, which occurred on the morning of Tuesday, July 29.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced investigations into the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, which occurred this morning, 29th July 2026, in Upper Hill area of Nairobi," the statement read.

The DCI expressed sympathy to Mutiso's family and loved ones, while reaffirming its commitment to conducting a professional and impartial investigation into the incident.

"The DCI conveys its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time.

"We stand in solidarity with them in their grief and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to conducting a thorough, impartial and professional investigation aimed at establishing the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and bringing those responsible to justice," the statement added.

According to investigators, police officers and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives responded immediately after receiving the report.

They secured and processed the scene, collected forensic evidence for analysis, interviewed witnesses, and also visited the medical facility where the victim had been taken.

"Immediately upon receiving the report, police officers, supported by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives, promptly visited, secured and processed the scene.

"Relevant forensic exhibits were recovered and documented for analysis, while witnesses were interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives also visited the medical facility where the victim had been taken," the statement noted.

File image of slain doctor Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso

Preliminary findings indicate that Mutiso had requested an Uber ride before the fatal shooting occurred, although the exact circumstances remain under active investigation.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had requested an Uber service for transport when she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that remain the subject of active investigations," the statement further read.

The DCI said a team of homicide detectives from its headquarters, supported by forensic experts, has assumed responsibility for the investigation and is actively pursuing all available leads, including following up on persons of investigative interest.

"A team of homicide detectives from the DCI Headquarters, supported by forensic experts, has since taken over the investigation.

"Detectives are pursuing all critical investigative leads, including following up on persons of investigative interest, to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all those responsible are identified and brought to justice," the statement concluded.

This comes months after the DCI dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that one of its officers died at its Kiambu Road headquarters.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, the agency confirmed the death of Corporal James Muiruri Mburu, who was attached to DCI Kajiado North Sub-County.

Addressing claims that he died at DCI Headquarters, the agency clarified that the incident did not occur at its Kiambu Road offices.

Instead, it happened in Ngong, and the officer was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"We however wish to clarify certain inaccuracies circulating on social media. Corporal Muiruri did not pass away at DCI Headquarters. The incident occurred in Ngong, and he was taken to Ngong Level IV Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," the statement read.

The DCI further clarified that contrary to online claims, the officer’s body was not discovered by his family members but a neighbor’s house help who found him unresponsive in his kitchen garden.

"His body was not discovered by family members, but by a neighbor’s house help who found him lying unresponsive in his kitchen garden and immediately raised the alarm," the statement continued.

According to the agency, three fellow officers responded quickly after being alerted and transported him to the hospital.

"Three fellow officers responded swiftly and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The matter was formally reported at Ngong Police Station under OB No. 38/21/02/2026," the statement further read.

The DCI confirmed that a formal inquiry has been launched and that a postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

"An inquiry into the incident has been launched, and a postmortem examination is scheduled to establish the exact cause of death. As investigations continue, we respectfully urge the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the family the privacy and dignity they deserve as they grieve this immense loss," the statement concluded.