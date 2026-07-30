Editor's Review The Baringo County Government has responded to allegations that two patients who had been referred to the Baringo County Referral Hospital (BCRH) died as a result of negligence.

The Baringo County Government has responded to allegations that two patients who had been referred to the Baringo County Referral Hospital (BCRH) died as a result of negligence.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 29, Baringo County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Services Dr. Solomon Sirma said the two patients had been referred from different health facilities, with one coming from Chemalingot Sub-County Hospital and the other from Good Samaritan Hospital in Tangulbei.

He said they were treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserve and expressed regret over the deaths.

"The Department of Health Services in Baringo County exists to provide responsive health services. Any loss of life is therefore regrettable," the statement read in part.

Sirma said investigations began immediately after the allegations were brought to the department's attention, with officials reviewing the treatment provided and interviewing the healthcare workers who attended to the patients.

"Investigations to ascertain the veracity of these serious allegations commenced as soon as it came to our attention. We have retrieved details on the procedures undertaken and treatment interventions. We have also interviewed those who attended the patients," the statement added.

The county said preliminary findings indicate that both patients received care with professionalism and diligence.

However, officials noted that investigations are yet to be concluded and appealed to members of the public who may have interacted with the deceased patients, apart from the attending medical staff, to provide any information that could assist the inquiry by contacting the Medical Superintendent at Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet.

File image of the Baringo County Referral Hospital

The Department of Health also disclosed that it was investigating photographs circulated online on July 22, 2026, which were claimed to depict one of the deceased patients.

"The Department of Health is also investigating the authenticity of photos shared online 22nd July, 2026, purported to be that of the dead student from Nginyang' Girls," the statement noted.

Sirma warned that legal action would be taken if investigations establish that the publication of the images violated Kenya's data protection laws.

"The Department will not hesitate to take action against those who published these photos should it be established that the photographs are in breach of the Data Protection Act (DPA), 2019," the statement further read.

Sirma noted that the department would make the findings of the investigation public while observing legal requirements on privacy and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"We promise to share the findings of the report, taking into cognizant the requirements of the law on privacy. I take this opportunity to send my condolences and that of the medical team to the families and relatives of the deceased," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has responded to viral images showing people sleeping outside the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital, dismissing claims that they were patients.

In a statement earlier Wednesday, the governor said the individuals were relatives who had accompanied patients to the facility during the night.

"These are not patients. They are relatives who bring patients late in the night. Once the patients are attended to and admitted, those from far wait for morning to be able to commute back home," she explained.

Kihika recalled a similar incident last year, saying attempts by hospital security personnel to send away relatives waiting outside sparked public outrage, prompting the county to allow them to remain at the facility.

"Last year, a video was trending where a guard was trying to ask such relatives to leave; it drew massive criticism on these streets. You were all up in arms raising a storm; we let them be," she added.