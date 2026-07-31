Editor's Review Five people have died following a fatal road accident involving two trailers along the Marsabit-Isiolo Road in the early hours of Friday.

Five people have died following a fatal road accident involving two trailers along the Marsabit-Isiolo Road in the early hours of Friday, July 31.

According to reports, the collision happened at about 4 a.m. at Kargi Junction, leaving another person with serious injuries.

According to Marsabit County Police Commander Leonard Kimaiyo, both trailers were transporting beans and were travelling towards Isiolo when one vehicle crashed into the rear of the other.

The impact killed four people instantly, while a fifth victim later died while receiving treatment at the Marsabit County Referral and Teaching Hospital.

The injured survivor remains under medical care.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to the mortuary at the Marsabit County Referral and Teaching Hospital as investigations continue.

File image of the accident scene

Elsewhere, at least six people have lost their lives after being involved in a gruesome road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday, July 30 night, involved a 14-seater matatu, a private van, and a trailer.

Following the road crash, emergency teams and police officers were deployed to the scene.

The injured passengers were evacuated and rushed to Burnt Forest and Plateau health facilities for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary pending identification.

Preliminary reports indicate that three of the six passengers who lost their lives were students.

Photos of the crash seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the 14-seater matatu completely wrecked at the front end.

The accidents come a day after two pupils from Hebesha Academy in Tigania, Meru County died after a school bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident along the Mikinduri-Kunati road.

The tragic accident, which occurred on Wednesday, July 29 night, also left 54 other people injured, including pupils, teachers and the driver, as emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist the victims.

Meru County Traffic Commander Osman Hassan, who confirmed the accident, said the injured were taken to nearby health facilities for treatment.