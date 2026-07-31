Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has welcomed former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa to the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has welcomed former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa to the Linda Mwananchi movement.

In a social media post on Friday, July 31, Governor Orengo announced Jumwa's entry to Linda Mwananchi.

“Welcome to the movement, Aisha Jumwa (Shangazi Wa Taifa),” the Siaya Governor wrote.

Governor Orengo also shared a video of himself flying to Malindi to meet the former Cabinet Secretary.

In the video, Orengo and Jumwa are seen warmly greeting each other and hugging before proceeding to a meeting.

Screengrab image of Aisha Jumwa and Siaya Governor James Orengo hugging.

Jumwa’s entry to Linda Mwananchi comes a day after she announced that she has left President William Ruto's UDA party.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, July 30, Jumwa explained that she decided after consultations with the people.

"After a deep reflection, heartfelt prayer and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life.

"From today, Aisha Jumwa Katana is no longer a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)," she announced.

The former CS alleged that she had undergone insurmountable humiliation despite supporting the Head of State, whom she accused of failing to stand up for her.

Jumwa claimed that when President Ruto was hosting a delegation of leaders from the Coast Region at State House, she was denied entry.

The former Gender CS added that she tried to reach out to the President, who allegedly ignored her.

"Ruto, I loved you and campaigned for you on my own, before those who are now persuading you to betray me. You are the President, yet I don't have a job even as a sweeper in your government.

"In case you don't know, I have been chased away from State House. You have humiliated me enough," Jumwa added.