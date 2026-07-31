Editor's Review The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced a significant rise in visitor numbers to the country's national parks and reserves.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced a significant rise in visitor numbers to the country's national parks and reserves.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, the agency said the surge in local visitors has also translated into a sharp increase in revenue.

KWS said the gains in revenue have been driven by strategic improvements in marketing, better revenue collection systems, and the continued rise in domestic tourism.

"Kenya Wildlife Service has recorded a threefold increase in revenue - driven by stronger marketing, improved revenue management, and the continued growth of domestic tourism," the statement read.

KWS Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga said Kenyans continue to play a central role in conservation efforts, noting that domestic tourists now account for the majority of visitors to the country's protected areas.

He revealed that national parks and reserves have welcomed a record 3.5 million visitors this year, highlighting growing public interest in wildlife and natural heritage.

"This year alone, 3.5 million visitors have experienced Kenya's national parks and reserves, up from 2 million, a testament to growing public appreciation for our natural heritage," the statement added.

File image of Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and KWS Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga

KWS credited the milestone to the commitment and sacrifice of its rangers, praising the officers for their dedication to protect Kenya's wildlife.

"These milestones would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of our rangers, the men and women on the frontlines who protect Kenya's wildlife and wild spaces every day," the statement concluded.

This comes days after Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano announced that Kenya has recorded an increase in tourist arrivals ahead of the peak travel season.

In a statement on Friday, July 24, the CS said more than 20,000 visitors arrived through Mombasa alone over the past week.

Miano noted that the increase in the number of tourists arriving in the country is a major boost to the hotel industry and businesses that depend on tourism.

"Over the past week, we have recorded impressive activity across our primary entry points, with Mombasa leading the surge by greeting more than 20,000 visitors.

"This influx provides a major boost to our local hotel industry, coastal excursions, and regional businesses," she said.

Miano also said the influx of travelers to Kenya demonstrates the country’s growing appeal as a global travel destination.

"The steady arrival of domestic, regional, transit, and international travelers well in advance of our high season highlights Kenya’s expanding global allure and the solid strength of our tourism trade," she added.

Miano encouraged tourists to experience Kenya's rich cultural heritage by sampling local cuisine, urging tourists to explore the country's historical and cultural attractions.

"Beyond the local cuisine, take time to appreciate the historic Swahili architecture of Old Town Mombasa and Lamu, or immerse yourself in the music, art, and timeless customs of our diverse communities," she stated.

Miano also highlighted Kenya’s top tourism destinations, including the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Great Rift Valley lakes, Amboseli National Park and Mt Kenya.

"To all our visitors and those traveling across Kenya this season: Welcome home to Magical Kenya," she further said.