Editor's Review IG Kanja has gazetted five new police units under the new organisational structure within the National Police Service.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has gazetted five new police units under the new organisational structure within the National Police Service.

In legal notice No. 138 issued on Thursday, July 30, Kanja outlined the formation of new police units under the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The five include the Nairobi Metropolitan Police, the Judiciary Police Unit, the Government Vehicle Check Unit, the Kenya Police Quick Response Unit and the Kenya Police Marine Unit.

NPS explained that the new organisational structure is in line with the publication of the National Police Service Standing (Amendment) Orders 2026.

"The changes form part of ongoing police reforms aimed at reorganising the Service to improve efficiency, coordination, accountability and operational effectiveness," the statement read in part.

A file photo of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen with Police IG Douglas Kanja

Under the new structure, the IG may issue orders, directives or instructions in writing to the DIG or DCI boss to merge or reorganise formations, units, bureaus, investigative commands and components.

The Units and formations under Kanja's office include the National Police Service Headquarters, the National Police Airwing, the National Police Reserve, and the National Police Referral Hospital.

Under the new changes, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is mandated to facilitate the organisation of police and security operations to ensure public safety and security.

The Directorate is also required to promote and facilitate internal and external oversight functions, mechanisms and procedures.

Kanja further directed that the establishment, constitution, command and functions of the Internal Affairs Unit shall be as set out in Chapter 5 of the Service Standing Orders.

Earlier, NPS confirmed that the Nairobi Metropolitan Police will be headed by a Commandant who reports to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service (KPS), with support from a Deputy Commandant.

The formation will also include an Integrated Command Centre and a Multi-Agency Liaison Office to coordinate operations and strengthen collaboration between national and county security agencies.

Kamukunji Police Station has been identified as the proposed headquarters of the new formation and will host the Integrated Command and Communication Centre (IC4), which will coordinate real-time operations across the metropolitan area.