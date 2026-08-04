Editor's Review Olultuaa confirmed that KNEC would remit the allowances in the course of the week.

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa has confirmed that the Ministry of Education has disbursed the funds for the payment of the 2025 KCSE examination personnel.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education on Tuesday, August 4, the PS stated that the final step was for the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to process the money.

Olultuaa declared that the money would be paid on Thursday, August 6.

"Among the key issues raised was the payment of KNEC examination personnel. I informed the Committee that the Ministry has already disbursed the funds to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), and payments to examination personnel will commence on Thursday, 6th August 2026," the statement read in part.

A file photo of KNEC CEO David Njengere.



KNEC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Njengere corroborated with the the payment timeline issued by the Education PS.

The update came after the Committee forwarded concerns raised by some of the examiners who reported that they had not been paid their dues.

According to the examiners questioned why they had not received their remuneration yet the Ministry of Education had confirmed that they have received money from the National Treasury nearly a month earlier.

issued by Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, he stated that the Ministry had received Ksh1.5 billion to settle the payments owed to the examiners.

Ogamba confirmed that all the examiners who participated in the making of the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and KCSE exam would receive the balance of their allowances in their accounts.

"We are pleased to inform all examiners who participated in the marking of the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination that the balance of their marking allowances has been disbursed to their respective accounts by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed gratitude to the examiners for being patient despite the delay in the remittance of their allowances.