Editor's Review Kirinyaga County Woman Rep. Njeri Maina claimed that the DCP blogger had allegedly been abducted by masked gunmen.

On Tuesday, August 4, Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Njeri Maina claimed that Justin Kinyua, DCP Party's Blogger, had been abducted.

Maina claimed that Kinyua had been accosted by unknown armed men, who bundled him into a vehicle and drove off to an unknown location.

She stated that she, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango and Gichugu Member of Parliament (MP) David Mathenge were following up on the matter.

"DCP Party Blogger, Justin Kinyua has been abducted by hooded gunmen and is being driven to an unknown destination as we speak!" Maina announced.

The Woman Rep. claimed that the abduction was part of the ongoing political persecution and intimidation of individuals allied to the DCP party. She vowed to fight against the it and protect Kenyan youths.

A file photo of DCP Blogger Justin Kinyua



"The era of political intimidations is here with us, but we shall not relent! We shall stand by the constitution and the young people of this great nation, whose right to free speech and political affiliation is protected by the constitution," the statement read in part.

On his part, Senator Murango claimed that the alleged abductors were police officers. He raised concern about the growing misuse of police and government machinery by some politicians to intimidate and persecute people expressing divergent views.

"Such abuse of state power is only creating anger and resentment among the people. You cannot be using the police to suppress political dissent," he stated.

He added that the government institutions are supposed to be protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law, not being weaponised against political opponents,"

Preliminary reports indicate that Kinyua was allegedly picked up by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mwea.

The reports claim that the blogger was ferried to Wang'uru police station before being transferred to the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

The alleged abduction came just days after Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia claimed that several armed men had blocked all roads leading to the Royal Media Services (RMS) studios, where he had been invited for a TV interview.

Kaguchia later confirmed that the individuals ferried him to the DCI Headquarters before presenting him in court.