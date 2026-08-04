Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages affecting parts of five counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages affecting parts of five counties on Wednesday, August 5.

In a notice on Tuesday, August 4, the company said the planned interruptions will affect selected areas in Uasin Gishu, Migori, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Kitui counties.

In Uasin Gishu County, electricity will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Soko and Tuiyo Village area.

The outage will affect Tuiyo Village and adjacent customers.

In Migori County, customers in the Kehancha, Taranganya and Ntimaru areas will experience a power interruption between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Kehancha Town, Ntimaru, Gwitembe, Kegonga, Getongoroma, Taranganya, Kobinto, Masangora, Komosimo, Carose, Senta, Komotobo, Matare, Maeta, Nyaroa, Komasicha, Komomwamu and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Nyeri County will have two separate maintenance areas affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first covers Iruri Market and Karandi Market, including Karandi Market, Iruri Market, Iruri Village, Iganjo Village, Mutaga Market, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers.

The second outage will affect Juakali, Zaina and Miagayuini areas, including Githima Polytechnic, Juakali TBC, Zaina Village, Zaina Dispensary, Miagayuini Shopping Centre, Kanyinya Market and nearby customers.

In Kiambu County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kagia Farm and Acre Tano areas.

Customers in Kagia Farm, Acre Tano, China Wu YI and surrounding areas will be affected.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, the planned outage will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Katse area.

The affected locations include Katse Market, Kimangao, Kimu, Maseki and adjacent customers.