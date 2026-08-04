Editor's Review Kenya has expanded its diplomatic presence in China following the inauguration of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Guangzhou.

Kenya has expanded its diplomatic presence in China following the inauguration of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Guangzhou.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei presided over the event on Tuesday, August 4, saying the new mission is expected to strengthen diplomatic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

"I was honored to officiate the inauguration of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Guangzhou.

"I was joined by Ambassador Willy Bett, Consul General James Muhati, senior officials from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Guangdong Provincial People's Government, Heads of Consulate General, members of the business community, and leaders of Kenya’s diaspora," he wrote.

Sing’Oei noted that the Consulate General has jurisdiction over Guangdong, Fujian and Hainan provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He said the areas under the consulate's jurisdiction are among China's leading centres for manufacturing, innovation and international trade.

"These provinces are home to vibrant manufacturing and technology ecosystems, major ports, global supply chains, innovation centres and rapidly growing consumer markets," he added.

File image of Korir Sing'Oei and Consul General James Muhati

Sing'Oei added that the new diplomatic mission will improve access to consular services for Kenyans in the region while also supporting Chinese businesses seeking to strengthen trade and investment partnerships with Kenya.

"The Consulate General in Guangzhou will bring consular services closer to Kenyans living and working in the region, while also facilitating services for Chinese partners engaged in bilateral trade and investment," he concluded.

This comes over a week after Kenya established a resident diplomatic mission to the Holy See.

Speaking on Monday, July 20, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said President William Ruto had appointed Kenya's first ambassador to the Holy See as part of the establishment of the mission.

"Kenya has established a resident mission to the Holy See with President Ruto appointing a practicing catholic as our first ambassador," he said.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s relationship with the Catholic Church remained strong and was reflected across different levels of leadership and society.

"Kenya’s partnership with the Catholic church remains strong from the highest levels of leadership to parishes across the country," he added.

Prior to that, Kenya opened its High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 15, the Kenya High Commission in Kingston announced the commencement of its operations

"A historic milestone for Kenya-Jamaica relations. The High Commission of the Republic of Kenya has officially commenced operations in Kingston, Jamaica," the statement read.

The mission also confirmed that Kenya's High Commissioner, Mwenda Karisa, arrived in Jamaica to officially begin her diplomatic assignment.

"On Monday, July 13, Mwenda Karisa, the High Commissioner arrived in Kingston to begin her tour of duty," the statement added.